PENN LAIRD — Tyler Nickel admitted that it's frustrating to play against.
But there's no doubt the East Rockingham sophomore still had fun doing so.
Nickel erupted for 43 points — two shy of matching his career high — as East Rockingham defeated Stuarts Draft 106-95 in a thrilling Region 2B boys basketball championship in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Spotswood High School on Saturday.
“It’s ridiculous," Nickel said. "It’s so irritating to play against, but you just have to get used to it. It’s basically just about executing what we have to do. We know if we get in the paint, we’re going to get whatever we want. We just have to know that we have to do that.”
The Cougars have become known around the state of Virginia for their up-tempo, fast-paced attack that is based off The Grinnell System — an offense focused on utilizing the 3-point shot and causing chaos on the defensive end.
The Eagles faced an even bigger challenge after coming off a semifinal win over Page County on Friday and not even having a full practice to prepare for it.
“Playing them with a couple of days of preparation is hard enough," East Rockingham coach Carey Keyes said. "You don’t run an offense. You’re just reacting to their pressure. It’s just a mental battle playing them. I thought, at times, we kind of lost our mentality. But then we responded and in the third and fourth quarter, we had a lot of guys step up. We made winning plays down the stretch. We handled the pressure well and I thought we did a great job of killing the clock late in the game. I am just really proud of the guys.”
The game was exciting from the start and although the Eagles led most of the way, the Cougars continuously hung around and kept the game close.
Draft eventually evened it up with a bucket inside from Freddie Watkins early in the fourth, but Kyle Evick immediately responded with a big 3.
“There were a couple of possessions where we had some loose-ball rebounds and we just couldn’t come up with," Draft coach Mike Gale said. "They knocked down some shots in big-time moments there, which they’ve been doing all year. They’re a good ball club that can hit outside shots. They hit a bunch of them today. We just didn’t make enough plays there. Just proud of the effort.”
From there, Nickel took over with 13 points in the final frame as the Eagles were able to pull away late and win their second-straight regional championship.
“It’s crazy," Nickel said. "It shows the type of mental toughness that we have. That’s what we’re going to need in the state tournament. The fact that [Draft] plays the way they play and no lead is safe, we kept going and going and working and working. I can’t say enough how much that means to us.”
It was a career-best performance for Evick, who finished with 31 points and seven rebounds. Tyce McNair added 12 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and five steals for the Eagles (26-2) while Da'rius Lam had 14 points and five boards.
"My confidence was going hard there for a little while," Evick said. "I hit a couple in a row and it was just flowing tonight. It means a lot to me, but it means a lot for this program to get two in a row.”
Watkins, Ryan Riley and Mark Rodgers led the Cougars (16-9) with 16 points apiece while Jo'-el Howard had 14. Draft will travel to John Marshall on Friday for a Virginia High School League Class 2 quarterfinal game.
“We had a good week and our season isn’t done," Gale said. "We lose and we still get to play. I know it’s John Marshall and everyone wants to talk about that, but we’re excited to play. It’s an opportunity to play in the state tournament and you never know what can happen.”
East Rock, meanwhile, will begin its quest to get back to the state title game with a quarterfinal game against Brunswick on Friday at Spotswood High School.
With the pesky system of Stuarts Draft out of the way, a relieved Keyes was happy to reflect on what another regional crown meant to the program.
“We’re playing for more than ourselves," Keyes said. "We’re playing for the guys that laid the foundation. This is my sixth year. We were so close a couple of years and those guys worked so hard. These guys witnessed that. To make our alumni proud, make our community proud, I’m just a very happy coach right now.”
