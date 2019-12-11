BRIDGEWATER — Tyler Nickel scored 28 points and grabbed five rebounds as East Rockingham cruised to an 85-49 non-district rout of Turner Ashby in boys basketball action in Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Tyce McNair had another solid all-around effort for the Eagles (2-0) with 22 points, seven assists and five steals while Kyle Evick had nine points and a pair of blocks.
For the Knights (2-3), who have now lost three straight, Orion Angelopulos had nine points, Garret Spruhan and Tyson Snow each had six and Noah and Ethan Gerber finished with five apiece.
In other prep sports Wednesday:
Boys Basketball
Clarke County 62, Skyline 58: Colby Childs had 20 points and Volkan Ergen had 14 points and seven rebounds as Clarke County won its second straight with a 62-58 non-district road win over Skyline.
Trey Trenary added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (2-2) while Daniel Jones finished with six points and nine assists.
Girls Basketball
Turner Ashby 44, East Rockingham 25: In Elkton, Leah Kiracofe finished with a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds as Turner Ashby remained unbeaten with a 44-25 non-district win over East Rockingham.
Becca Shiflet added 12 points for the Knights (5-0) while Gracie Moyers had 10 points and five steals.
For the Eagles (0-3), Sage Fox and Lexi Baugher had six points apiece, Lexi Campbell finished with five and Kaicey Foltz added four.
Fort Defiance 53, Broadway 39: Kiersten Ransome scored 18 points to lead Fort Defiance to a 53-39 non-district win over Broadway at BHS.
Lilian Berry added 14 points for the Indians (4-1) while Jordan Schulz had 11.
For the Gobblers (0-5), Hannah Phares had 12 points, Aliza Lokey had eight and Emma Bacon and Anna Swartz finished with six apiece.
Luray 66, Riverheads 37: Emilee Weakley poured in 31 points along with six rebounds and five steals as Luray coasted to a 66-37 non-district win over Riverheads at LHS.
Brynlee Burrill added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (4-0) while Jaidyn McClung had nine points and 12 rebounds.
