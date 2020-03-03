East Rockingham wing Tyler Nickel was named the Region 2B boys basketball Player of the Year on Tuesday while his coach, Carey Keyes, was named Coach of the Year.
Nickel, a 6-foot-7 sophomore, was joined on the All-Region 2B first team by teammate Tyce McNair along with Page County's Chase Combs, Stuarts Draft's Mark Rodgers and Freddie Watkins, Buffalo Gap's Weston Smith, Staunton's Javon Battle and Buckingham County's Gerry Toney.
On the all-region second team was East Rockingham sophomore Kyle Evick, Page County's Trevor Williams, Stuarts Draft's Jo'-el Howard, Staunton's Kaleb Hall, Buffalo Gap's Andrew Weatherman, Strasburg's Derek Fox, Clarke County's Volkan Ergan and Buckingham County's Amari Toney.
Weakley Named Region 2B Girls Player of the Year
Luray sophomore Emilee Weakley was named the Region 2B girls basketball Player of the Year while Bulldogs coach Joe Lucas was named Coach of the Year.
Weakley was joined on the all-region first team by teammate Brynlee Burrill, Page County's Leah Hilliard, Stonewall Jackson's Kylene Franklin, Stuarts Draft's McKinley Fitzgerald, Buffalo Gap's Amaya Lucas and Strasburg's Christyan Reid and Nyla Sperry.
On the second team was Strasburg's Jaden Alsberry, Clarke County's Raegan Owens, Staunton's Emma Witt, Buffalo Gap's Shea Ostrander, Buckingham County's Lauren Randolph and the Stuarts Draft trio of Leah Wood, Hadley May and Maggie Sorrells.
Spotswood Duo Earns First-Team Honors
The Spotswood duo of Carmelo Pacheco and Rob Smith was named to the All-Region 3C boys basketball first team along with Broadway guard Jaxson Jameson.
Other local players earning all-region honors included Fort Defiance's Ryan Cook, Wilson Memorial's Matt Poole and Rockbridge County's Jailik Lynch, who all earned a spot on the second team.
Western Albemarle's Tommy Mangrum was named Player of the Year while WAHS coach Darren Maynard earned Coach of the Year honors.
SHS Forward Ouderkirk Named Region 3C POY
Spotswood forward Stephanie Ouderkirk, a James Madison signee, was named the Region 3C Player of the Year and was joined on the all-region first team by teammates Lexi Bennington-Horton and MacKenzie Freeze.
Also on the All-Region 3C first team was Turner Ashby's Becca Shiflet and Fort Defiance's Kiersten Ransome.
TA's Addie Rinner and Leah Kiracofe were both second-team selections along with Trailblazers guard Abby Branner and Fort's Brianna Allen.
Spotswood coach Chris Dodson was selected as the Region 3C Coach of the Year.
