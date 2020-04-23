It’s been a bizarre, unique spring for East Rockingham sophomore standout Tyler Nickel.
The 6-foot-7 wing announced on Thursday that he received his fifth Division I scholarship offer from Penn State. Nickel also holds offers from James Madison, Virginia Tech, Old Dominion and Virginia Commonwealth University.
Nickel has been named to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state first-team each of the past two seasons. He helped guide the Eagles to the state title game in 2019 and took them back to the state semifinals this past season, where they fell to eventual state champion John Marshall.
After just two years at East Rockingham, Nickel is already the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,464 points — the most in a two-year span to start a career in VHSL history. This past season, Nickel averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
