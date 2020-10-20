Tyler Nickel may have earned his biggest offer yet.
The versatile 6-foot-8 junior from East Rockingham announced on Twitter on Monday that he had picked up a scholarship offer from Indiana University — a Big 10 school located in Bloomington, Ind.
The IU men’s basketball team is one of the most prestigious programs in the country with five NCAA title (1940, 1953, 1976, 1981 and 1987), including the latter three under legendary coach Bob Knight. The 1976 Hoosiers squad is the last undefeated NCAA men’s basketball champion.
Earlier this month, Nickel received an invite to the Coach Wootten’s Basketball Camp in Mansfield, Texas to be evaluated for the McDonald’s All-American Game.
Nickel currently holds 12 other Division I offers from Clemson, Iowa, LSU, North Carolina State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia Commonwealth, Richmond, Old Dominion, James Madison and Appalachian State.
Nickel is a 247Sports Composite four-star power forward (0.9597) and is ranked as the fourth best prospect in the state of Virginia for the class of 2021 and comes in at No. 66 nationally. According to Rivals, Nickel is ranked 83rd nationally.
Last season, the sophomore earned first-team all-state honors for the second time as he led the Eagles to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals for a second consecutive season.
The two-time Region 2B Player of the Year averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He has set the VHSL record for the most points of any player in state history through his first two seasons.
