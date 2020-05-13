There's something about those moments that Tyler Nickel can't get enough of.
Those times where the clock is ticking down in a close road game and his team is trailing by one. Those moments where the home crowd is roaring in excitement and trash talk as they try to disrupt his rhythm. That instant where he has to make a split-minute decision between hitting a jumper or an open teammate.
As intimidating as they are for some, those are what make Nickel feel his best.
“I’ve always believed that the opportunity you’re given in those types of situations can kind of form the type of player you are," the East Rockingham sophomore said. "If I was given those opportunities in big moments to kind of take over and didn’t, it would show that I’m not built for the moment and I don’t want that type of pressure. All my life, in those situations, I’ve thrived. I’ve just gotten so comfortable in those situations and I realize that that’s my place to kind of take the game into my own hands."
Nickel's ability to thrive under pressure is one of many reasons why he's the Daily News-Record's 2019-20 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“That’s what I’ve always thought a great player should do," Nickel said. "You can go through all the easy times thinking you’re the best player in the world, but once it really matters, if you can’t deliver, then you’re not all that people think you are.”
The 6-foot-7 wing averaged 26.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this past season. He was named to the Virginia High School League Class 2 all-state first team for a second-straight year. He currently holds offers from Virginia Tech, Penn State, James Madison, Old Dominion, and Virginia Commonwealth University.
“For me, it’s just a matter of being considered the best," Nickel said. "That’s the only thing I’m striving for. If we’re not the best team in the state, I’m not satisfied. For me, individually, if I’m only considered the best of this division or this group of people, that’s not enough. I want to be the best I can be, but also the best player in general.”
Last year, Nickel combined with senior forward Dalton Jefferson, who is now on the roster as a preferred walk-on at James Madison University, to help lead the Eagles to the VHSL Class 2 state championship game. East Rock lost that game to a talented Radford squad but reloaded this year with Nickel leading the way.
"He’s very self-motivated," Eagles coach Carey Keyes said. "He wants to be the best player, but he also wants to win really bad. He’s going to compete every possession and he’s going to challenge his teammates to do the same. I think that leadership was evident this year. You never have to worry about him being ready to go. He’s always looking for something competitive. You never have to motivate him.”
This year, East Rockingham was once again the city/county's best team. It showed with a season sweep of Spotswood for the first time ever, a second-straight Region 2B championship, and a trip back to the state semifinals.
“I respect his passion for the game and his commitment to reaching his potential," Trailblazers coach Chad Edwards said. "My sense is he invests more time to basketball than any other player in our area. He embraces not only gym time, but also the weight room and a rigorous summer AAU schedule. He is absolutely, positively all in on seeing just how good a basketball player he can be. I have tremendous respect for his passion for basketball.”
Edwards witnessed firsthand just how impressive Nickel was. The Eagles sophomore dropped 45 points in a win at Spotswood in early December. The veteran Spotswood coach made adjustments in the second meeting, but Nickel erupted for 30 of his game-high 39 in the second half as East Rock complete the season sweep.
"He is a tremendous shooter and he really added to his midrange game this year," Edwards said. "I felt like we did a good job of forcing him to take contested difficult shots in our second game and he made seemingly all of them. Again, his dedication to practicing tough shots and adding to his scoring skillset should be praised. He is an extremely skilled offensive player.
"I respect him as a competitor. He seems to play his best in big games and in the fourth quarters during crunch time. I admire his confidence — he does not hold himself back by overthinking things or tightening up in big moments. He simply loves to hoop and keeps it simple when he competes. He trusts the work he has put in and has supreme confidence in himself."
Dwight Walton had a similar experience as head coach at Broadway. After the Gobblers disrupted Nickel with physicality and slowed him down in an upset at home, the two teams met just a week and a half later. That meeting was different.
"I'm not sure there's anything you can do with him, but I think one of his biggest strengths is his maturity that he showed this year as a player," Walton said. "As many teams through multiple different defense schemes at him, I thought he showed a lot of composure and handled it well. I think that is credited to Coach Keyes and his parents for helping him with that situation, which in return, is going to make him such a better ballplayer the next couple of years."
Nickel agreed with Walton. He said he made his biggest jump in improvement from his freshman to sophomore year. The crazy part, he said, is he anticipates an even bigger leap in his abilities going into his junior season.
“Every single thing in the game, I’ve been working on it to take it to the next level," Nickel said. "I’m just gaining consistency, reps. It’s going to be a complete new level of my game. It’s something I never thought about before this offseason came.”
One of the biggest areas for improvement for Nickel this season was his maturity. He said when he first arrived as a freshman, he knew upperclassmen wouldn't take him seriously. Then, after a strong debut year, he heard people that doubted his ability to do it again as a sophomore. Turns out, he could.
"Next year, I am used to all of that," Nickel said. "I respond to the intimidation, I’m used to the naysayers. At this point, I don’t have to focus on anything but the game talking for myself. I don’t have to worry about getting involved with that anymore. It’s just a matter of keeping everything else out of my head and being focused on the one thing that’s actually going to help me pursue what I want to do in the future and that’s just hooping at this point. I can’t worry about anything else."
Keyes praised Nickel for not only his ability to score under pressure, but also make the right play. He said that with opposing teams pulling out an array of defenses to try to slow him down, Nickel never got overwhelmed.
"He trusted his teammates, would make the extra pass," Keyes said. "He had faith in other players, but he knew when it was time for him to step up. … I thought he balanced that well. He never got too high or too low. A lot of times, when a kid is double-teamed, he’ll get frustrated. He just rolled with it and made the right reads. He stayed real even-keeled through all of that, where a lot of kids would have fallen apart with that pressure."
Nickel has now lost in the state tournament back-to-back years to open up his varsity career. He said he's watched film from the loss to Radford in 2019 and this year's setback at the hands of John Marshall "at least 200 times."
"My plan is to run into John Marshall again next year," Nickel said. "Those are the best teams we’ve played. I’m learning from those games and want to be ready for the moment we see them next. They won round one. Everything has just been at a higher level since then. Everything is trained toward being competitive and winning at the highest level.”
Winning the program's first-ever state title is at the top of Nickel's goals before he leaves Elkton. If the Eagles are going to do so, they'll undoubtedly need Nickel to continue coming up in clutch moments.
And that's just fine with him
"It feels so good just because you know what you’re doing is taking out the heart of the other team," Nickel said. "As a competitor, that’s the best feeling you can feel at all. When you take their heart and their confidence and any sort of energy they had and you just suck it out of the entire environment, it just makes your team and your energy that much higher. At that point, there’s nothing they can do. It’s the best feeling in sports, in my opinion."
