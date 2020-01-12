LEXINGTON — Tyler Nickel put on a show with 35 points, but East Rockingham came up short in a 79-76 non-district boys basketball loss to Northside at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout at Rockbridge County High School in Lexington on Saturday.
Tyce McNair was also impressive for the Eagles (10-2) with 26 points while Kyle Evick had eight.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Boys Basketball
Spotswood 44, Handley 38: Carmelo Pacheco and Ryan High scored 12 points apiece as Spotswood grinded out a 44-38 non-district win over Handley at the Rock The Ribbon Roundball Shootout in Lexington on Saturday.
Also chipping in for the Trailblazers (7-3) was Rob Smith with eight points while Michael Shifflett had five and Traevan Williams finished with four.
Girls Basketball
Stonewall Jackson 44, Harrisonburg 28: In Quicksburg, Kylene Franklin scored 17 points as Stonewall Jackson jumped out to a 14-point first-quarter lead and never looked back en route to a convincing 44-28 non-district victory over Harrisonburg on Saturday.
Mya Councill and Annika Dellinger added 10 points apiece for the Generals (5-6).
For the Blue Streaks (4-6), Mariah Cain led the way with 13 points.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Towson 76, James Madison 75: James Madison came back from 21 points down in the first half to take a fourth-quarter lead Sunday, but Towson's Kionna Jeter struck the final blow as the previously struggling Tigers upset the Dukes, 76-75, in Colonial Athletic Association play.
Jeter finished with 27 points and Nikiya Mayo scored 23 - 19 in the first half as the Tigers (6-8, 1-2 CAA) built the big lead. Kamiah Smalls finished with 26 points for JMU (11-3, 2-1) as she and senior teammate Lexie Barrier led the comeback.
Barrier scored 16 points and she and Smalls combined to make all 13 of their free throw attempts as the Dukes chipped away in the second half. But after Jeter scored with two second left to put Towson back in front, Smalls couldn't knock down the final jumper from about 10-feet out.
Kayla Cooper-Williams scored six points for the Dukes and pulled down a season-high 17 rebounds despite sitting almost the entire first half in foul trouble.
JMU continues a three-game road swing Friday at UNC Wilmington, which is the site of the Dukes only regular-season conference loss last season.
Bridgewater 78, Ferrum 60: Ahlia Moone came off the bench to score 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the host Eagles (6-8, 5-2 ODAC) led the entire way Saturday against Ferrum (2-12, 2-5). Kayla Darr added 12 points while Mary Ruth Shifflett (Spotswood) finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
Kayla Cabiness scored 12 points and had eight rebounds to lead the Panthers.
Eastern Mennonite 77, Hollins 64: The Royals (2-10, 1-5) picked up their first ODAC victory behind a balanced scoring effort. Constance Komara (Harrisonburg High) and Hailey Page each came off the bench to score 10 points to lead the way for EMU in Park View.
Hollins (7-6, 2-5) forward Keyazia Taylor finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds while Kayla Surles scored 21 in the losing effort. Chrissy Delawder (Broadway) added nine points for EMU, which won the battle of the boards 56-45 and went to the foul line 34 times.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Randolph 62, Eastern Mennonite 56: Randolph (6-9, 2-4) rallied behind 17 points from Brian Smith to beat the Royals (3-11, 1-4) in ODAC action Saturday night in Harrisonburg.
Mizz Nyagwegwe finished with 17 points and eight rebounds while DJ Hill added 13 points and nine boards to lead the way from Eastern Mennonite.
Guilford 80, Bridgewater 58: Chandler Murray scored 26 points for Bridgewater (6-9, 2-4), but it wasn't enough as Guilford (11-4, 3-3) cruised to a Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory on Saturday.
Kyler Gregory had 18 points and 13 rebounds while Liam Ward also had a double-double, 12 points and 13 rebounds, to lead the host Quakers in North Carolina.
- DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.