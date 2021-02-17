For the second straight season, Tyler Nickel is the Bull Run District Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-8 guard out of East Rockingham earned the boys basketball honor for the second consecutive season on Tuesday. Luray's Emilee Weakley is the Player of the Year for the girls and, like Nickel, also earned that award for a second straight year.
Joining Nickel on the all-district first team were teammates Kyle Evick and Cooper Keyes, Page County's Canaan Pierce and Ricky Campbell, Madison County's Jackson Taylor, Rappahannock County's Grant Lillard and Clarke County's Ellis Nei.
On the boys second team was Luray's Brendan Fitzwater, Stonewall Jackson's Christian Hess, Strasburg's Walker Conrad, Ron Fox and Trey Stinnette and the Madison County duo of Dean Breeden and Taylor Fincham.
Joining Weakley on the girls first team was teammate Brynlee Burrill along with Page County's Caris Lucas and Taylor Hankins, Madison County's Lindsay McDaniel and Sterlyn Woodward, Stonewall Jackson's Kylene Franklin and Strasburg's Macy Smith.
The girls second-team consisted of Luray's Jaidyn McClung and Averie Alger, Clarke County's Alison Sipe, Stonewall Jackson's Mya Councill, Madison County's Dy-Ehisa Tyler, Strasburg's Nyla Sperry, Page County's Leah Hilliard and Rappahannock County's Tori Atkins.
In other prep sports:
Flames Set To Begin VISAA Play
The Eastern Mennonite boys and girls basketball teams will begin play in the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state tournaments next week.
On the boys side, the Flames are the No. 6 seed and will host New Covenant on Monday at 6:30 p.m. The girls, meanwhile, are the seventh seed and will play at New Covenant.
VHSL Announces State Wrestling Schedule
The Virginia High School League announced its updated schedule for this weekend's state wrestling championships at the Salem Civic Center and Virginia Beach Sports Center.
The Class 1 championships will be Saturday in Salem with Class 3 wrestling on Sunday and Class 2 to follow on Monday. In Virginia Beach, Class 4 will go early Saturday with Class 5 following that evening. Class 6, meanwhile, will wrestle early on Sunday.
