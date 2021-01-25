ELKTON — It’s been a difficult stretch with some losses that were tough to swallow, but Carey Keyes could finally smile.
Coming off of two heartbreaking losses to Highland School — a private school in Warrenton — over the weekend, East Rockingham finally came out on the winning side Monday with a thrilling 67-66 win over Eastern Mennonite.
The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for the Eagles and gave them a marquee win over one of the area’s best teams. It was the first time in each athletic program's history that the Eagles and Flames played each other in boys basketball.
“Before the game, [EMHS] coach [Chad] Seibert and I were talking and we said these games are preparing them and preparing us for the postseason,” Keyes said. “That’s why you do it. We want to play a challenging schedule and it’s been a tough week, but these games are preparing us. Especially in a shortened season, why not challenge yourself and play the best opponents you can play? We have a lot of respect for their program. They’re so well-coached and they play so hard. … We couldn’t be more proud to come out with a win against a quality team.”
In a game that wasn’t originally on the schedule but was added just a few weeks ago as both teams searched for additional games to fill their regular-season schedules with, the two sides exchanged punches most of the night.
The largest lead of the game came early in the second quarter when Tyler Nickel and Kyle Evick hit back-to-back 3s to put East Rockingham up eight, but the Flames responded with a 12-4 run that quickly evened things up before half.
“It was great. It felt amazing to get back out here and play with my guys,” said Eagles guard Cooper Keyes, who returned and had nine points and five assists after missing the previous two games. “We’ve been wanting to play with them for a long time. We’re all close friends, all workout together and everything. It was a lot of fun playing them.”
In the fourth quarter, after the two teams went back and forth with Gillenwater giving the Flames the lead on two separate occasions, it was the 6-foot-8 wing Nickel coming up with the game’s biggest play for East Rockingham.
Nickel drove down the left side of the lane and put a bucket in off the glass with 8.9 seconds remaining to give the Eagles the 67-66 lead they would win by. Then, on the ensuing inbounds play, he helped provide enough defensive pressure to force an Eastern Mennonite timeout. The Flames got one more chance with 1.2 seconds remaining, but turned it over again.
“I feel like two things that hurt us were turnovers and a lack of execution,” Seibert said. “They weren’t doing anything to confuse us. It was deer in the headlights. We needed a close game because we’ve only had one and what I got was deer in the headlights.”
Nickel finished with a game-high 38 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots in the victory for East Rock. Evick had a double-double with 17 points and 15 boards along with two blocks while Keyes tossed in five assists as well.
“It was definitely fun because I feel like it’s been pretty clear to those that are watching the success over the years that we are the top two dogs in the area,” Nickel said. “We never had the opportunity to play. Now that we did, I feel like it’s what everyone wanted to see and wanted to know. It was a tight game. They’re a good team. We were scrappy and we were tough enough to win it tonight.”
Xavier Butler and Michael Shifflett also played roles in the win for the Eagles (5-2), combining for 10 rebounds.
“They know their role, know that their No. 1 goal is to rebound hard every game,” Keyes said of the frontcourt duo. “[The Flames] were really diving down on Tyler and Kyle when they had the ball, so it opened up some opportunities for some offensive boards and I thought they both did a good job with that.”
Seibert added: “What hurt us the most, I felt like, was offensive rebounding. They rebounded well. We didn’t double Tyler hard a lot because we felt like he’d be able to throw over the top and they’re good enough that we can’t play three-on-four on the backside. We did really tilt things in his direction to crowd it for him and it just made us slow to get down to our box-out rotations. They just beat us to the ball too many times. Xavier really helped them on the offensive glass.”
Adam Hatter played well for Eastern Mennonite with a team-high 21 points while Nick Jones had 17, Trey Gillenwater finished with 16 and Drew Hatter added 10. The Flames (4-2) snapped a four-game winning streak with the loss.
“It was huge,” Seibert said. “We needed it, wanted it. It had the big-game feel. … We haven’t had much of that for a while and it showed. I think it showed for both teams. The first quarter wasn’t very good either way. It’s funny how you get that more often than you would think in a game like this.”
Keyes said his conversation with Seibert on Monday centered around the two teams helping each other improve.
By the end of the contest, both he and Nickel said they felt like the Eagles had done just that.
“It’s amazing,” Nickel said. “It’s, honestly, the best thing that could have come out of this situation. I feel like we’re playing the best competition we can possibly play. This is going to do nothing but help us. Getting used to the speed and this type of ability is different than what we usually play. Now that we’re getting familiar with it, we’re ready to play whoever we have to play to win a state championship.”
That’s why the Eagles now get set to face one of the top teams in Class 3 when they face Charlottesville on Wednesday. And fresh off losses to Highland, Keyes was ecstatic to leave the ERHS gym with a victory.
And that, he said, was enough to warrant a smile from the veteran Eagles head coach.
“They’re so hard to guard,” Keyes said of the Flames. “They have five shooters on the floor at the same time. If you just relax for a second, they’re going to make that extra pass and bang a 3. We know how good that team is and we beat a really good team tonight.”
