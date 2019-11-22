Grab a beer, hide your hand and put on your best poker face because The Friendly Fermenter is hosting a Texas Hold’em tournament fundraiser tonight.
Thursday was World Pancreatic Cancer Day and November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, so Harrisonburg’s homebrew store and nanobrewery is hosting the tournament to raise money for pancreatic cancer research.
Shawn Gatesman, owner of The Friendly Fermenter, hosted a similar charity fundraiser competition in October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year, he is starting the November benefit event in support of a loved one battling the disease.
“A month ago, my brother was diagnosed and is undergoing treatment,” Gatesman said. “It hits close to home, and I thought it was a great time to honor him and do some of the charitable work that I do with that.”
Pancreatic cancer is one of the most difficult cancers to diagnose before it evolves into a late-stage because there are no screening tests available, according to Sentara oncologist Mark Knestrick. Knestrick said pancreatic cancer makes up 2.2% of cancer patients in the oncology center, which is approximately in line with the national average, and the diagnosis is often accepted as a death sentence because mortality rates are high.
“Because more cases are caught late, it does not have a good prognosis. Being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, you have a 9% chance of being alive in five years,” Knestrick said.
Beginning at 5:30 p.m. today, interested players can sign up early and get extra chips. The cost to play is $20. Players who get knocked out of the tournament will have a one-time ability to buy back into the game for $10 and get half the number of chips as when they started.
There are two tables that can accommodate eight players each, so Gatesman said he encourages interested poker fans to sign up early.
Pete Ballou is a frequent patron at The Friendly Fermenter and organizes a local poker forum that often convenes at the taproom. He is helping arrange the event tonight and said the evening is meant to be a fun, relaxed environment for people to either play or observe the game.
“It’s not a gambling thing, it’s not a money thing. Those players that are really that aggressive, and there are a lot of aggressive poker players, probably shouldn't come,” Ballou said. “If you just want to come and have a good time, throw back a couple beers and know it's going to a good cause, then come on out.”
First-, second- and third-place prizes will be rewarded to the top-ranking players in the form of gift certificates and memorabilia from various Harrisonburg-based breweries instead of money.
Anyone can purchase raffle tickets at the cost of six for $5 to score swag from Harrisonburg businesses like Brothers Craft Brewing and Restless Moons Brewing, as well as goodies from The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade Brewing Co., which is owned by Ballou’s family, and tickets to April’s NASCAR race in Richmond. Raffle tickets will remain on sale until Nov. 30, and the winner will be announced on Dec.1.
All funds from the donations and entry fees will be donated to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, a national research organization dedicated to advocacy, patient services and clinical initiatives.
The Friendly Fermenter is located at 20 S. Mason St., Suite B10. Poker starts at 6:15 p.m. tonight and is scheduled to run until 9:30 p.m., but the taproom is open until 11 p.m.
