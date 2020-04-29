The playground is closed and there are no youth sports leagues or games being held.
But that doesn't mean there are no athletic activities taking place at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, which opened last year on Spotswood Trail in Penn Laird.
"The park is still open but the playground is not," said Kirby Dean, the Rockingham County Parks & Recreation Director. "We have people at the park that use the green space. I have seen people out there tossing baseballs, softballs, people with kites ... we have a lot of walkers, a lot of joggers using the sidewalk. I have seen all sorts of stuff like that."
"We are just continuing to emphasize social distancing. We haven't felt the need to close the park," added Dean, who became director in 2018.
Rockingham County Parks & Recreation, like most similar programs in the state and country, shut down leagues in the middle of March soon after the NBA and other sports suspended play.
That came after Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the coronavirus, The Athletic reported March 11. That hit close to the home of Spotswood graduate Dean, who was the head men's basketball coach at Eastern Mennonite University for 15 years before resigning two years ago.
"Rudy Gobert seems like he was the flagship for everybody, right? Everything went South in a hurry," said Dean, who was also a VMI assistant and the head coach at Waynesboro High before taking over at EMU.
Now Dean has new challenges.
Rockingham County was forced to cancel its spring flag football program after about 200 youth took part in the spring of 2019, he said. Registration was at 140 with two or three weeks left to register when things shut down.
"Spring flag was going to grow," said Dean, who estimates as many as 225 to 250 students may have eventually signed up.
The county has yet to cancel its summer day camp program which is held at five county elementary schools; last year the program served about 360 youth, according to Dean.
"We feel we want to hold out as long as we possibly can," Dean said. "We don't want to shut the door on it. You don't know what is going to happen. We want to keep all of our options open."
Dean said he plans to wait until around the middle of May to make a final decision on summer day camps. "We would never push a program that would put a child in harm's way," Dean said. "We could have it with certain modifications" as well.
Meanwhile, the county is addressing questions from parents.
Administrative Assistant Denise Dean (no relation to Kirby Dean), who has worked for the county for nearly 25 years, has talked to many parents in the last month. "Parents right now want to know when things will get back to normal. We have no real answers," she said this week.
The county also offers tackle and flag football, girls basketball and a cheerleading program in the fall, and boys basketball in the winter.
"It is frustrating because we had a lot of positive momentum. Our numbers were increasing; our numbers were increasing in football," said Kirby Dean, who added that is not the case in much of the country. "We really had a positive momentum going and I feel this has interrupted our momentum. But who is to say we couldn't pick it back up."
Four full-time employees are based at Rockingham Park as they work on field construction for softball and other maintenance issues. Other recreation employees are working to deliver meals to county students and help in areas various in the community during the pandemic - including aiding with Census fliers on Tuesday.
"We are trying to be good citizens," said director Dean, one of 11 full-time department employees in the department.
Many youth athletes, both with their teams or as individuals, have taken to social media and other online tools to keep in shape or stay in touch with coaches.
Dean said the county is offering several classes online for youth and adult activities. And last week Dean and his daughter Maycee, 11, did a shooting video for basketball that was sent to county elementary schools. "It was 20 minutes long and we posted it on our Facebook page," said Dean, who played basketball at Spotswood and EMU.
That is a trend across the country.
Ian Goldberg is the founder of iSport360, an app that attempts to assist youth teams, according to The Washington Post. The app saw a 220 percent increase since last month among it 107,000 subscribers, according to the paper. "These youth sports platforms like ours become even more critical to keep teams connected and to keep the kids' skill levels sharp," Goldberg told the paper.
