Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Harrisonburg Fire Department responded to multiple calls of smoke coming from a house on North High Street, between Market Street and Elizabeth Street, Matthew Tobia, Harrisonburg fire chief, said.
“When crews arrived on location, they found smoke and fire coming from the rear of a dwelling,” Tobia said.
The family inside managed to evacuate before firefighters arrived.
The fire was under control in about 30 minutes and crews stuck around an additional 90 minutes to investigate and conduct overhaul, Tobia said.
The fire seemed to have started in a utility room in the back of the house and was determined unintentional, Tobia said. Total damage estimates have been set at $50,000.
No firefighters or residents were injured. Tobia said the cold weather did not affect crews’ ability to put the fire out.
The house did not have functioning smoke alarms — it was fortunate that the fire happened during daytime so the family could safely evacuate, Tobia said.
“Functioning smoke alarms do save lives,” Tobia said.
The Harrisonburg Fire Department will provide a free smoke alarm to any city resident. Residents can call fire department headquarters or any fire station to acquire one. Fire stations are staffed 24 hours a day.
“So even in the Christmas holiday,” Tobia said.
North High Street was closed at Market Street while firefighters worked, but opened back up around 2 p.m., Tobia said.
