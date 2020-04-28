Bridgewater Town Council was presented a budget proposal for 2020-21 on Tuesday that maintained taxes and put several nonessential projects on the backburner, with hopes to tackle pressing matters that have been in motion for years.
The proposal maintains current tax rates, with a slight dip in revenue, kept the same wages for workers and pushes for movement on all “Fearsome Foursome” projects, granted favorable bids.
Town Manager Jay Litten led the budget presentation by addressing the current circumstances as “interesting and confusing times” with a slideshow that began flooded with bold and capitalized COVID-19 buzzwords like “BAT VIRUS, VENTILATORS, WHO” across the screen that faded away to “DO OUR BEST.”
In the proposal, taxes will not be increased, and revenues are projected to be down by 13.6% compared to previous years, which amounts to approximately $384,000. Of tax revenue, the largest hit comes from the meals tax, which is projected at a 40% decline in July and August compared to last year and a 30% decrease in September and October.
Virginia Department of Labor published the rate of inflation for utilities as 3.2%, so utility fees are planned to raise in uniform with inflation, while revenues are expected to decreases by 2.2% because the town assumes Bridgewater College will use less water.
Litten said that unlike the private sector, he does not advise council to borrow to overcome revenue loss, but the budget proposal includes buying two vehicles for $110,000, one police car and one pickup truck, if a low price with a minimal interest rate is found. He also said continuing work that began last year with Dominion Energy to move power lines underground is possible but not a priority, particularly if crews come across pipes that need replacing.
“I would like to not start 2022 digging a huge hole,” Litten said. “If we cannot get around replacing them, we may come back to it and say, ‘Let’s either delay the undergrounding project or borrow enough money to do that.’ There’s very little sense in tearing up Main Street, digging through Main Street, closing Main Street … and leaving clay sewer pipe that has a life expectancy of zero right in the middle.”
To match the reduced tax revenue, multiple projects were proposed to either be delayed or reduce their price tag.
Expanding police headquarters will move forward with spending on framing materials, but more expensive endeavors, such as construction, will be postponed to 2022. The lot at 406 N. Main St. next to Generations Park is set to be the location of a storage building in the future, but the budget pushed construction back another year.
In past years, the Recreation Commission was given a $25,000 budget, but this year’s budget cut it to $10,000 for special projects.
“I’m sure we can make it stretch,” said Councilwoman Dillina Stickley.
Replacement of the green mower at Sandy Bottom Park, raw water pumps at the water plant and limitorque actuator are also being deferred for 2022. Shafer Crossing, a pedestrian crossing across Main Street at Generations Park, is postponed.
The waterline under Dinkel Avenue near the Bridgewater College pond has broken several times and was highlighted as a key issue to address in the near future, but Litten said replacing the pipe can survive being pushed back as long as it continues to run water. He also said water treatment plant lock replacement is not a high-priority issue, but access will be limited and tracked in the future with access keys.
Bridgewater’s maintenance crew is going to be cut down by maintaining the current crew with no likely hires in the future. Police overtime is also outlined as an expenditure that will need reducing.
One public comment came in from John Miller on April 21 that thanked the parks and recreation office, advised construction on public projects move forward and honored Bob Holton for his 45-year service as superintendent and his time in public works.
Not being deferred or reduced is a generator for the Bridgewater Community Center that will cost between $65,000 to $70,000 to make it an emergency center in the case of natural disasters. Bridgewater’s Relief Fund will also be fit into the budget.
“We really want future generations of town leaders to be immune from any cyclical cycles of economic distress. We want them to be well-funded enough to always act in what’s in the citizens' best interest,” Litten said. “We want to be ready to take care of our people in emergencies. And if anything that this pandemic has reinforced our belief that we need to continue this.”
The DORM project to deliver a stoplight to Main Street is not promised construction in this year’s budget, but overhead utilities are given space to move forward. Over $6 million is in the budget for the Dry River Road project. Riverwalk phase one is out for bids that are due June 1 and has received at least one bid so far, so construction is projected for this summer. Litten said if all bids are favorable, each piece of the “Foursome Foursome” can be funded without tax revenue.
Councilman Fontaine Canada recommended borrowing from the federal government while loans are more affordable due to recently reduced population requirements.
“We’re in good shape from a balance sheet standpoint, so if we can get some lower cost loans from the Fed at this point directly, I would say keep going,” he said.
Canada also requested money be allocated for safety measures for town workers, such as screens at counters and masks.
Bottom line of the budget is $11.9 million. Litten said funding from federal and state agencies inflates the budget to look bigger than it would otherwise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.