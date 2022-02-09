Nominations for the 2022 Valley Treasure award are now being accepted, the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley said Monday.
The Valley Treasure award recognizes community members whose work, contributions, service and commitment to conserving the natural resources, cultural heritage and rural character of the area, the alliance said in a press release. Anyone in the Shenandoah Valley can be nominated for the award, including landowners, community leaders, community members and natural resource professionals, the release said.
“At Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, it’s our job to advocate, educate, and connect people to conserve the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region," Kate Wofford, executive director for the organization, said in the release. "But we know we don’t do this work alone, and we are grateful to and want to recognize community members who are also quietly working towards our vision for the region — where our way of life is sustained by rural landscapes, clean streams and rivers, and thriving communities.”
In 2021, Charles Ziegenfus was awarded the inaugural Valley Treasure award based on his years of research, banding and tracking migrations and populations of dark-eyed juncos, bluebirds and white-crowned sparrows, the release said.
Nominations must be received by March 2, and all nominations will be reviewed by a committee made up of two alliance board members, one alliance staff member and two community members, the release said. The winner will be recognized at a virtual award ceremony in the spring and will receive a $500 cash stipend.
People can submit nominations at the alliance's website.
Contact Kellen Stepler at 574-6279 or kstepler@dnronline.com | Follow Kellen on Twitter at @KellenStepler
