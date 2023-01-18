A threatening statement deemed non-credible was made in a chat room on Tuesday morning and was reported to Harrisonburg City Public Schools.
The threat was investigated by HCPS and the Harrisonburg Police Department, said Superintendent Michael Richards.
The threat was made before school started for the day on Tuesday.
After school started, a person called to alert HCPS to a possible weapon in the school. This information was investigated and determined to be related to the first information and so it was also deemed non-credible, Richards said.
“Since the second information was received after school started, we went into a soft lockdown, which means business as usual except that you stay where you are,” Richards said. “HPD cleared us again, and that’s when we informed the community.”
Richards said the community was informed only once details had been verified by the Harrisonburg Police Department.
