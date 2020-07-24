Colorful shreds of paper tightly wound in delicate spiral beads are strung in line to adorn a faraway stranger’s neck or wrist. Sabrina Dorman-Andrew saw the handcrafted art molded of scraps by Ugandan survivors of sex trafficking and decided to dedicate herself to support the artisans.
What began as an at-home operation connecting eight international partners empowering women escalated within two years into a brick-and-mortar dedicated to advancing local traffic-counteractive education and creatively raising money for survivors and vulnerable populations.
Five years later, the shop has taken residence in two locations in Harrisonburg and surpassed $1 million in sales.
“We just want to do this really well and be on the right side of justice and really help connect every single person to the anti-trafficking movement, so it’s far surpassed my expectations. It’s also empowering people to be a part of change,” Dorman-Andrew said.
Until 2015 legislation passed, Virginia was the only U.S. state without explicit laws against sex trafficking. Human Trafficking Institute reported in 2018 that Virginia ranked sixth in the nation for human trafficking cases, with 33 active cases out of 783 nationwide in 2017. Polaris, a nonprofit that runs the National Human Trafficking Hotline, worked on 10,949 cases involving 23,078 individual survivors in 2018, according to its website.
Upcycling And Uplifting
All merchandise in the shop is either fair trade or made by trafficking survivors, and 100% of profits fund that mission.
Harrisonburg First Church of the Nazarene Outreach Pastor Margaret Michael first connected to New Creation while cleaning out the remains of an adult entertainment shop that once occupied the nonprofit store’s current location. She said the church partnered with New Creation over the years to provide and support the nonprofit, but she personally is a wholehearted, avid believer in the shop’s work.
“They help these women by giving them jobs making goods, jewelry, clothing, all kinds of things that then Sabrina turns and sells in her shop and gives these women work and money so that they don’t have to be exploited,” she said. “I love that, just as a woman, that blesses my heart.”
Within its first year of business, New Creation sold $89,000 worth of merchandise, and local residents voted it 2017’s Best of the Valley for the shop as Best Nonprofit/Charity.
Joanna Woodford has shopped at New Creation for nearly four years to buy jewelry and said she returns to the store whenever she’s in need of a gift item because it offers a wide array of unique items, and she enjoys knowing her purchase is positively impacting the community.
“It feels good to know that businesses like New Creation are trying to make a difference in the world and shopping there is a simple, small way in which you can help contribute to that,” Woodford said.
Dorman-Andrew said most prices are set by the artists themselves. According to the store’s website, funding has translated into nearly 300 community awareness events, over 5,000 students and over 200 teachers learning to recognize the red flags of human trafficking and how to protect oneself.
Michael said Dorman-Andrew is successful in her business due to her passion-fueled advocacy and deep understanding of how trafficking infiltrates communities locally and globally. Thanks to New Creation’s groundbreaking efforts in Harrisonburg, Michael said real change can and is being made.
“She has been the voice in our community to help us see that we are not immune to this type of exploitation. I have great hopes ... someone will come along and can provide even more partnership and services for the women,” Michael said.
New Creation partners with over 40 organizations across five continents to bring materials and context surrounding human trafficking to the Friendly City.
To celebrate its anniversary, New Creation has hosted giveaways throughout the week. Treats, prizes and giveaway entries are available to visitors at the 3051 S. Main St. location today.
Reflecting on the past seven years of fighting sex trafficking, Dorman-Andrew said people were uncomfortable addressing the human violations issue at first, but the creative marketing behind New Creation has made supporting victims more accessible and palatable for the community.
“Trafficking is a huge problem and people don’t know how to be a part of it. … Coming face-to-face with such evil is really hard, but for me, I feel more hopeful about the resilience of people, the goodness and kindness of people,” she said. “New Creation is bigger than just me. I want to bring people alongside this movement to help usher in light and make wrong things right, and it’s crazy how a necklace can change your life.”
