After a nearly year-long engagement with city residents, Harrisonburg City Council began allocating federal American Rescue Plan Act money toward projects that would improve the city in five areas — mental health, child care, affordable housing, neighborhood improvements and community spaces.
Four nonprofits have sent letters to City Council members and city staff advocating for more money to be put toward mental health, childcare and affordable housing projects, in preparation for council’s fourth ARPA work session tonight at 5:30 p.m.
At the Nov. 22 work session, council sketched a list of potential projects it wants to fund, but did not take action.
Tonight’s meeting will continue the conversation, Michael Parks, city spokesperson, said.
Jo Benjamin, director of community impact at United Way, said when the proposed project list was released before the Nov. 22 work session, she “started to see dollar amounts that left out high priority areas.”
A disproportionate amount of funds were obligated toward parks and recreation projects and street improvements, Benjamin said.
Some projects, such as street improvements, were already in the city’s plans, Benjamin said. Childcare and housing projects are less likely to be funded from the city in other ways, she said.
United Way sent the letter to council members, City Manager Ande Banks, and Amy Snider, interim deputy manager, on Friday.
The letter advocated for council to dedicate $1 million to community mental health improvements — specifically through nonprofits — $1 million to increase affordable and accessible childcare and $5 million to expand accessible and affordable housing.
Angela Rouse, executive director at Roberta Webb Early Education Center, also sent a letter on Friday requesting $800,000 for the childcare center, to help hire back employees lost during the pandemic, and to increase their wages.
Some of the money, if allocated, would be used to fund a property that the neighboring church, Immanuel Mennonite Church, is planning to purchase and let the daycare use, Rouse said.
The nonprofit, located on Kelley Street, is licensed to serve 56 families, but can only serve 30 right now, according to the letter.
Rouse said it’s difficult to be deemed “essential workers” but not given the tools to do so.
“Now, we want to reach out and say ‘If we’re essential, our city now has the chance to do something for us,’” Rouse said.
Rouse said while other projects in the city could use the ARPA funding, the federal government gave the money to help relieve groups hurt by the pandemic — which includes her nonprofit and the childcare sector as a whole.
For Adagio House in Harrisonburg, the biggest priority is mental health, according to founder and executive director, April Hepler.
Hepler requested $100,000 for Adagio House’s compassion fund and reduced-fee sessions, $80,000 for a wheelchair-accessible van for programs, and $70,000 for programming.
In the letter, Hepler said there is a shortage of mental health professionals across Virginia, and many agencies in town are not accepting clients because of long waitlists.
“All of the other issues are sort of sitting on top of this mental health crisis that, unfortunately, will continue in perpetuity unless we don’t do something about it,” Hepler said.
Shannon Porter, executive director of Mercy House, asked City Council for $300,000 of ARPA money for eviction prevention assistance to the community.
“I was at the last council work session and I think that there’s a desire to address a lot of legacy projects that have been on the project list for a while, but I think the ARPA funding is intended to address emergency needs,” Porter said.
At the last work session, council penciled in around $4.3 million for the city’s new homeless services shelter and $4.2 million for a fifth fire station.
Around $2 million was set aside for a potential housing assistance program. About $900,000 is set for community assistance and $250,000 for business assistance.
Council slotted in about $6.7 million at the last work session to fund legacy parks and recreation projects at Ralph Sampson Park, Purcell Park and Smithland Athletic Complex.
Those prices were based on the third work session on Nov. 22 and could change at today’s session, Parks said in a previous interview with the Daily News-Record.
He said the city has been working hard to include the community in the ARPA process, and they are still eager to hear input.
Parks said today’s work session will be based on information collected from all of the input members and staff have heard — from past ARPA sessions, emails, phone calls and conversations that council members had with the public.
Parks said it’s important to keep in mind that “the goal of ARPA is to allow governments to move forward with some of the projects that were put on hold during the pandemic.”
When the city went through its CARES Act allocations, more than $1.3 million went to 39 local nonprofits, Parks said.
After the work session, council will move into its regularly scheduled 7 p.m. meeting, where people can make comments during the public forum.
After the public hearing, council will choose whether to obligate funds or not. Parks said council does not have to obligate all the funds at this time.
If council votes to obligate ARPA funds today, there will be a second reading on Dec. 27, and then it will move forward.
“Being able to bring this to completion before the end of the year is certainly something all parties would like to do,” Parks said.
