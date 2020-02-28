Midnight Spaghetti & The Chocolate G-Strings turns 17 this weekend.
Almost two decades ago, the makers of Spaghettifest began as a collection of James Madison University students, bringing brass to Harrisonburg house shows. Since then, it has grown into a rotating, pick-up cast of musicians from across the U.S. who have added strings and percussion to the orchestra of jazzy dance music.
To celebrate the big day, the funk-rap collection is joining The Kingbolts at Clementine on Saturday from 8:30 to 11 p.m. The Kingbolts is a four-piece Fredericksburg rock group that draws inspiration from the likes of David Bowie and The Talking Heads.
Tickets for tonight’s show are $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.