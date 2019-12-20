A Norfolk man accused of killing his 4-year-old son was captured in Harrisonburg on Friday morning.
Hank Smith Jr., 40, is charged with felony murder in Norfolk.
Acting on a tip, U.S. Marshals with the Capital Area Fugitive Task Force, along with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Harrisonburg Police Department, went to an undisclosed home in the county to search for Smith.
Smith wasn’t there. The officers then went to an undisclosed business in Harrisonburg, but didn’t find him.
Officers say they then spotted his vehicle on East Market Street in Harrisonburg. Smith was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop.
According to WTKR in Norfolk, Smith’s son was beaten to death in a Norfolk home in November 2018.
The television station reported that an autopsy report showed Larkin Carr sustained between 80 and 90 bruises. The report also stated that the child had inadequate food and medical care and suffered from dehydration.
A medical examiner ruled he died from blunt force trauma to his abdomen.
In May 2019, Smith was charged with one count of felony child abuse.
Two days ago, Norfolk police issued a be-on-the-lookout for Smith after charges were upgraded in the case and he couldn’t be located.
Smith was booked into the Rockingham County Jail and is awaiting transfer to Norfolk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.