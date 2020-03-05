Leo Durocher, a crusty Major League baseball manager from a bygone era, wrote his memoir called "Nice Guys Finish Last."
Don’t believe it for a second. There are plenty of examples of nice guys – and gals – who are winners.
Look no further than Dave Martinez, who led the Washington Nationals to a first World Series title. Tony Bennett, head coach for Virginia basketball, should be the mayor of Charlottesville. Good grief: Bennett turns down raises like we turn down the sheets of our beds.
And closer to home, now-departed Mike Houston (football) and still-in-town Shelley Klaes-Bawcombe (lacrosse) won national titles at James Madison University. You would have a pleasant time with both over coffee.
Which brings us to Louis Rowe, 47, in his fourth year as the head coach for the men’s basketball program at JMU.
The JMU graduate is a good guy – he is also an honest guy, an extremely loyal guy and a guy who is hesitant to make his players look bad when talking about them loss-after-befuddling loss.
The Dukes (9-20) have been an utter disappointment this season. JMU, picked to finish fourth, won two games in the Colonial Athletic Association and finished alone in last place for the first time in 14 years.
Unless a miracle occurs this weekend in southeast D.C. – like four wins in four days – at the CAA tournament Rowe most likely is winding down his tenure as the head of the program. The Dukes are 43-84 overall under Rowe going into Saturday’s game against No. 7 seed Elon.
Sure, he has one year left on his contract.
But the Dukes are moving into a new arena next season and the program is one of the very few at JMU that isn’t competing annually for a conference or even national honors.
The CAA is a one-bid league in men’s basketball and it’s not that hard to leapfrog over other programs to get that NCAA bid. Need evidence? Just take a look at Hofstra, the regular-season champion this year after tying for seventh (with JMU) in 2016-17.
And now the internet is buzzing over potential candidates if the JMU job does come open.
Fans of the Dukes may be dreaming if they think a pair of former CAA coaches at Virginia schools would come to Harrisonburg: former Richmond mentor John Beilein and the Cleveland Cavaliers parted ways last month while Shaka Smart, who led VCU to the Final Four in 2011, has a mark of 90-81 at the University of Texas since taking over in 2015.
But athletic director Jeff Bourne certainly has to make that call to Beilen or his handlers to gauge interest. But more likely, if the job comes open, it could go to someone with head coaching experience at the Division I level who is looking to move UP and not DOWN - like Beilein.
Bourne, through a school spokesman, was not made available Thursday to discuss the status of the current coaching staff. But he did tell me last week, when talking about the closing of the Convocation Center, that the opening of Atlantic Union Bank Center next season creates the opportunity for added revenue and branding exposure. And he wants to win.
"That is what our program really strives for - to compete for a conference championship and ultimately cut down the net," he said.
So back to the late Durocher, the intense manager who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1994.
Durocher supposedly said he would trip his own mother if she was rounding third base and trying to score. The baseball star, by all accounts, never uttered the words “nice guys finish last.” But he did say: “The nice guys are all over there, in seventh place.”
Rowe, to his credit, has recruited upstanding citizens and there were few off-court issues the past four years. He might have won a few more games if one or two of his players had the fire of Durocher - who knows.
But in this era, even at mid-major JMU in a 10-team league, we all know what the bottom line is: winning. And the Dukes, with one NCAA appearance this century, haven’t done that nearly enough under Rowe.
(0) comments
