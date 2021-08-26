BALTIMORE -On a Monday night in early May of 1988, a crowd of 50,402 fans showed up at old Memorial Stadium in Baltimore as the Orioles hosted the Texas Rangers.
That was during a season the woeful Orioles averaged about 16,000 customers per game - but the fans that night were welcoming back home a Baltimore team that had lost its first 21 games and was 1-23 before beating the Rangers in that game on May 2.
Despite a terrible team, the city rallied around the Birds - who four years later would open up trend-setting Camden Yards.
Fast forward 33 years, and the Orioles played before just 10,211 fans here on Thursday afternoon on a sticky day in the Charm City. Pedro Severino, a former catcher for Washington, hit a grand slam and drove in six runs as Baltimore won 13-1.
"We scored some runs the last two days, got some big hits we haven't gotten for the last few months," said Brandon Hyde, the Baltimore manager.
The series finale against the Angels, with a game time temperature of 91 degrees, came hours after the Orioles won on Wednesday night, snapping a losing streak of 19 games.
"Last night was fun. The fans really got into it," Ben McDonald, a former Baltimore pitcher, said on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN) during the game Thursday.
Shohei Ohtani, the two-way star from Japan, led off for the Angels on Thursday and hit the second pitch from lefty pitcher Keegan Akin over the fence in right for his 41st homer of the year.
That gave the visitors a 1-0 lead over Akin, who bounced back to get the win by allowing just one run in seven innings.
"It is a great feeling to finally get a series win," Akin said. "I'm just trying to keep things simple and it's starting to pay off."
"I thought Keegan got better as the game went on," Hyde said.
It was his third leadoff dinger for Ohtani, who was the starting pitcher for the Angels on Wednesday but didn't figure in the decision as the Birds came back and won 10-6.
One fan at the game in Baltimore on Wednesday night had a banner that read: "We Believe. Orioles Magic."
That was the catchphrase at Memorial Stadium as the Birds made trips to the World Series in 1979 and 1983 - the last time Baltimore has played in the Fall Classic.
Staunton native and former Eastern Mennonite University basketball standout Larry Sheets played in 138 games for the Orioles in 1988 and hit 10 homers as the team was 54-107 overall.
The Philadelphia Phillies of the National League lost 23 games in a row in 1961. The Orioles are now 40-86 after the win here Thursday.
Baltimore begins a series Friday at home with Tampa Bay. Former West Virginia University star John Means, a lefty, is on tap to start for the Orioles on Saturday.
NOTES: The starting third baseman for the Angels on Thursday was Phil Gosselin, the former University of Virginia standout. ... The Rays' lineup includes Virginia native and former University of Maryland standout Brandon Lowe, who hit his 30th homer Wednesday. ... Former Valley League player Mike Brosseau (Waynesboro, 2015) is hitting .187 with five homers for the Rays.
