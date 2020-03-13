Iridescent bubbles floated along as echoes of basketballs drummed across a nearby recreation center court. Standing in her yard in a short-sleeve shirt and ponytail, Misty Strother looked across the driveway at her four middle-schoolers, grinning and giggling in the late afternoon sun.
“I did think it could happen. I didn’t think it could happen here,” she said about how quickly the city and state have sprung into isolation efforts, leaving her unprepared for how to proceed when schools shut down. “[I had not worried] any more than when the flu broke out really bad.”
On Friday afternoon, all Virginia schools shut their doors for a minimum two-weeks in response to the current pandemic, as ordered by Gov. Ralph Northam. Schools are scheduled to remain closed until, at least, March 27 until further notice.
According to USA Today, Virginia joins seven other states to blow the whistle and mandate schools be shut, including neighboring states Maryland and West Virginia. The nation-wide reaction is a response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kamiyah Strother is in fourth-grade at Spotswood Elementary School. Taking the day off as an excuse to paint her driveway in rainbow colors with chalk, munch on Pringles and hula-hoop herself into a dizzy, Kamiyah Strother said she hoped closed schools means more trips to amusement park Kings Dominion, but the one concern on her mind is her mother.
“It only affects older people, or mostly affects older people,” she said, pointing to her biggest worry right by her side. “Yeah. My mom.”
Kamiyah Strother is right to be more concerned for her mother. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children do not face a heightened risk of infection and symptoms are presenting in milder forms, more align with a cold than a violent virus.
Symptoms of the COVID-19 virus can include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing. For immunocompromised individuals or people over the age of 60, the coronavirus disease poses a greater risk of symptoms developing into other health risks, including pneumonia, which can be fatal, according to the CDC.
With blue skies and warming climates beckoning them outside, many out-of-class students were welcoming the leave of attendance and taking the virus panic in stride.
Harrisonburg High School sophomore Jmariyon Hammond spent the better part of Friday afternoon napping inside and watching TV, relishing the excuse to “fix his sleep schedule.” Closely following the news and stocked up on their share of toiletries and supplies, he said his family is ready and informed surrounding the dangers they may face, but the same cannot be said for everyone in the community.
“Some, they don’t care, and some take it seriously. They don’t joke about it,” Hammond said. “I was like, ‘Virus?’ I wasn’t feeling it at first, but it’s international.”
According to the Virginia Department of Education, 6,613 students are currently enrolled in Harrisonburg City Public Schools and 11,928 students are enrolled in Rockingham County Public Schools. After Friday’s call by Northam, that leaves over 18,500 students out of school in the immediate area.
Misty Strother is a nurse at Harrisonburg Health & Rehabilitation Center. While she said the cancellation leaves her unprepared, her children are not as shocked since gossip and hyperbole about the fatality risk of COVID-19 have flooded classrooms and hallways recently.
“They speak about it a lot because there are rumors going around school about a lot of people having it, and they’re worried. … They think it’s this awful thing,” Strother said.
Skyline Middle School eighth-grader Fourat Ali is one such student who feared contamination and is ecstatic to be out of school for his health.
“I don’t want to die, I’m only 14. I don’t want to catch it,” he said.
Overall, still more kids seem worried about the risk and dangers threatening others instead of themselves.
At Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center, Smithland Elementary School fourth-grader Camden Whitelmow played basketball with his friends. Games and hoops are his only plans for the remainder of March with school out, and he said he has heard about the virus for months and, all-in-all, is not afraid of infection falling upon himself or anyone he knows.
“The way they was talking about it, it’s not scary. It’s not good news because it’s not good news having a virus out here killing anybody,” Whitelmow said. “Some people are acting too scared. Some don’t mind it.”
While Spotswood Elementary School fourth-grader Abdullatif Almassri said there is little to do besides play basketball or video games as long as schools are closed, he is glad the decision was made.
“What if someone has it and came to school and didn't know they had it?” he asked.
