For those tired of being cooped up indoors and ready to rage into the new year, Harrisonburg offers a plethora of options to start 2020.
Brothers Craft Brewing is the earliest party spot, kicking off at 12:30 p.m. with special bottle pours during the college football bowl games. Brothers Craft’s featured celebratory flight includes its 2017 Resolute bourbon barrel-aged Russian imperial stout, Obsidian Harvest imperial rye smoked porter on cypress, its sixth anniversary beer, a rum barrel-aged Belgian Dubbel, and Odd Couple, a "Brett" strong ale with cherries.
“At midnight, we will be cracking in 2017 Resolute, like 5-ounce pours as a celebratory toast because we don’t brew champagne,” said Hunter Carter, taproom bartender. “That’s a pre-made flight we are discounting to $16.”
Golden Pony is having a masquerade ball as DJ Lee leads the downstairs dance floor and DJ Guate keeps spirits high upstairs in Caribbean and Latin American music dance parties. Entry for adults 21 and older costs $10, and the night begins at 9 p.m.
Ruby’s Lounge charges $5 for its dance party curated by DJ Barkley from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Gold Crown Billiards Bar & Grill will have live music from Eric Comer and friends from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.
Pale Fire Brewing’s free evening kicks off at 9 p.m. with a photo booth, resolution wall and a performance by rock and soul cover band The Sustainers. As tradition, the midnight toast at Pale Fire will be made with Champagne Supernova — this year, a Skinny Dennis blonde ale variant on champagne oak instead of the saison Belgian Saving Grace — in replacement of bubbly.
Restless Moons Brewing has no cover for a night of live music from 1970s cover band The Backroad Hitchhikers starting at 8 p.m. Grub for the evening will be potluck style, so all attendees are encouraged to bring a dish that can be shared with fellow partygoers.
Folks searching for a more relaxing way to end 2019 also have a number of options to choose from.
From 6 to 10 p.m., Corgans’ Publick House offers a four-course meal with either a choice wine or beer and a glass of champagne at $40 per person.
Vito’s Italian Kitchen charges $55 per person for a five-course dinner featuring Californian Duckhorn Vineyards’ wines from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
“Every year we do a wine tasting, and we do a five-course dinner, and every year we choose a vineyard and we pick like five wines,” owner Vito Pellerito said. “We match five dishes with the five wines we pick.”
Fine dining celebrations often prefer reservations to guarantee enough seating, so individuals are encouraged to call in advance before dinner begins.
Food.Bar.Food is selling online ticket options for parties of two or four at half-hour increments from 5 to 9 p.m. for its New Year’s Eve culinary adventure dinner. Two-tops cost $80 and four-tops ring in at $160 and include three intercultural courses of choice ranging from China to Denmark to Colombia.
Or get a head start on that New Year’s resolution of picking up a new hobby at Friendly City Dance Room from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $5 per person. Ten-minute starter lessons will ease dancers into the evening, and prizes for best dancers include free community class gift cards, four unlimited monthly dancing bundle cards, two personal lessons sets and one year's pass to all 2020 Dance Nights.
