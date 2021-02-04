Charles "Charlie" Tibbits Jr. was a founding member of OASIS Fine Art and Craft and longtime advocate for the arts in Harrisonburg.
Through the month of February, OASIS has a collection of Tibbits' watercolor landscapes and landmarks on display in the Water Street Window Gallery to honor the late artist, who died on Nov. 27.
For nearly 20 years, he lived in Harrisonburg at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community, where he shared his love for jazz piano once a month with the residents. When out and about, Tibbits loved attending visual and performing art shows.
Fellow OASIS member and caretaker Trudy Cole said Tibbits was like a second father to her, and the two spent more than 10 years together bonding over a love of jazz, architectural design and paintings.
Cole said Tibbits left a lasting impression on the downtown art scene that will be felt for years to come.
"He was an integral part of the success of OASIS because he was there from the beginning," Cole said. "There will be a void in the local art scene without him around."
Tibbits' collection of nearly 40 paintings of local buildings and landscapes will be donated to OASIS in honor of the art venue and community he co-founded.
