Gary Douglas Kitzmiller, 73, of Mount Storm, W.Va., died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Schaeffer Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Billy Lee Moyer of Linville, and formerly of Bergton, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.
Arrangements are by Kyger Funeral Home.
Dana S. Ralston, 59, of Stuarts Draft, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
David Lee Sherman, 65, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are by Basagic Funeral Home in Petersburg, W.Va.
Richard Carl “Rick” Smith, 68, of Petersburg, W.Va., died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Fraley Funeral Home in Moorefield, W.Va.
