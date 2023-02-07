Everett Lee Smith, 89, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, surrounded by daughters at his daughter’s home.
Mr. Smith was born Aug. 29, 1933, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Charles William and Velma Payne Smith.
He served in the United States Air Force from 1952 until 1956 during the Korean conflict. Following his military service, he worked for Neff Enterprises. He was a member of Grottoes Church of Christ. He loved his family dearly.
On June 11, 1988, he married Deborah Kay Bridges Smith, who preceded him in death on May 7, 2022.
Surviving are his children, Sherri Lowry and husband, Bo, Juanita Diaz and husband, Jose, Danny Smith, Andy Smith, Tracey Carlson and Leslie Kroner; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a special young man he called son, Ricky Whetzel; and many other special friends and family members who loved him.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brother, Charles Smith and a grandson, Kevin Smith.
Pastor E.J. Wyant will conduct a funeral service Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Grottoes Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Church of Christ, 4626 Eastside Highway, Grottoes VA 24441.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
