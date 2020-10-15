With the pandemic, Our Community Place is unable to celebrate its annual gala fundraiser with gourmet plates and dancing, but the party lives on.
OCP is combining its yearly fall gala and Christmas concert fundraisers into a fall Mask-erade with virtual music performances from local celebrities, delivered meals from guest chef Tassie Pippert and more.
At 2 p.m. Saturday, a livestream on OCP's social media pages will walk through the kitchen following Pippert's work alongside the kitchen staff while masked celebrities make guest appearances for viewers to deduce who it is. From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., meal deliveries will be broadcasted as guests answer doors in creative masks of their own and pre-recorded acts from musicians will be shared. Afterwards, the main event will bring more masked guests, community member testimonies and a virtual action as well as an annual OCP update.
The organization's goal is to reach $25,000. For more information, go to www.OurCommunityPlace.org.
— Staff Report
