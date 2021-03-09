BASKETBALL

ODAC TOURNAMENT

College Women's First Round

Thursday

Game1: Ferrum 65, Randolph 48

Game 2: Emory & Henry 68, Eastern Mennonite 50

Quarterfinals

Friday

Roanoke 74, Shenandoah 58

Saturday

Ferrum at Bridgewater, canceled; Ferrum advanced

Lynchburg 71, Emory & Henry 64

Washington & Lee 109, Virginia Wesleyan 67

Semifinals

Today

Washington & Lee at Lynchburg, 7 p.m.

Ferrum at Roanoke, 7:30 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, March 11

Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner at higher seed

College Men

Quarterfinals

Friday

Game 1: Roanoke 98, Emory & Henry 73

Saturday

Game 2: Randolph-Macon 80, Bridgewater 49

Game 3: Ferrum 73, Shenandoah 60

Game 4: Lynchburg 79, Eastern Mennonite 70

Semifinals

Today

Game 5: Randolph-Macon at Roanoke, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Lynchburg at Ferrum, 7 p.m.

Championship

Thursday, March 11

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed

