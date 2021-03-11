BASKETBALL

ODAC TOURNAMENT

College Women's First Round

March 4

Ferrum 65, Randolph 48

Emory & Henry 68, Eastern Mennonite 50

Quarterfinals

March 5

Roanoke 74, Shenandoah 58

Saturday, March 6

Ferrum at Bridgewater, canceled; Ferrum advanced

Lynchburg 71, Emory & Henry 64

Washington & Lee 109, Virginia Wesleyan 67

Semifinals

March 9

Lynchburg 87, Washington & Lee 75

Roanoke 88, Ferrum 58

Championship

Today

Roanoke at Lynchburg, 4 p.m.

College Men

Quarterfinals

March 5

Roanoke 98, Emory & Henry 73

March 6

Randolph-Macon 80, Bridgewater 49

Ferrum 73, Shenandoah 60

Lynchburg 79, Eastern Mennonite 70

Semifinals

March 9

Randolph-Macon 77, Roanoke 71

Lynchburg 66, Ferrum 62 (OT)

Championship

Today

Randolph-Macon at Lynchburg, 7 p.m.

