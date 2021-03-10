BASKETBALL
ODAC TOURNAMENT
College Women's First Round
Thursday, March 4
Ferrum 65, Randolph 48
Emory & Henry 68, Eastern Mennonite 50
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 5
Roanoke 74, Shenandoah 58
Saturday, March 6
Ferrum at Bridgewater, canceled; Ferrum advanced
Lynchburg 71, Emory & Henry 64
Washington & Lee 109, Virginia Wesleyan 67
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 9
Lynchburg 87, Washington & Lee 75
Roanoke 88, Ferrum 58
Championship
Thursday, March 11
Roanoke at Lynchburg, TBA
College Men
Quarterfinals
Friday, March 5
Roanoke 98, Emory & Henry 73
Saturday, March 6
Randolph-Macon 80, Bridgewater 49
Ferrum 73, Shenandoah 60
Lynchburg 79, Eastern Mennonite 70
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 9
Randolph-Macon 77, Roanoke 71
Lynchburg 66, Ferrum 62 (OT)
Championship
Thursday, March 11
Randolph-Macon at Lynchburg, TBA
