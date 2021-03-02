BASKETBALL
ODAC TOURNAMENT
College Women's First Round
Thursday
Game1: No. 9 seed Ferrum at No. 8 Randolph, TBD
Game 2: No. 10 EMU at No. 7 Emory & Henry, TBD
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Game 3: Game 1 winner at Bridgewater, TBD
Game 4: No. 5 Shenandoah at No. 4 Roanoke, TBD
Game 5: Game 2 winner at No. 2 Lynchburg, TBD
Game 6: No. 6 Virginia Wesleyan at No. 3 Washington & Lee, TBD
Semifinals
March 9
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed
Championship
March 11
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner at higher seed
College Men
Quarterfinals
Saturday
Game 1: No. 8 Emory & Henry at No. 1 Roanoke, TBD
Game 2: No. 5 Randolph-Macon at No. 4 Bridgewater, TBD
Game 3: No. 7 Shenandoah at No. 2 Ferrum, TBD
Game 4: No. 6 EMU at No. 3 Lynchburg, TBD
Semifinals
March 9
Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at higher seed
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed
Championship
March 11
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed
