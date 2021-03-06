BASKETBALL
ODAC TOURNAMENT
College Women's First Round
Thursday
Game1: Ferrum 65, Randolph 48
Game 2: Emory & Henry 68, Eastern Mennonite 50
Quarterfinals
Today
Game 3: Ferrum at Bridgewater, canceled; Ferrum advances
Game 4: No. 5 Shenandoah at No. 4 Roanoke, 5 p.m.
Game 5: Emory & Henry at No. 2 Lynchburg, 4:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 Virginia Wesleyan at No. 3 Washington & Lee, TBA
Semifinals
Tuesday
Game 7: Ferrum vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed
Championship
Thursday, March 11
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner at higher seed
College Men
Quarterfinals
Friday
Game 1: Roanoke 98, Emory & Henry 73
Today
Game 2: No. 5 Randolph-Macon at No. 4 Bridgewater, 5 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 Shenandoah at No. 2 Ferrum, 4 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 EMU at No. 3 Lynchburg, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday
Game 5: Game 2 winner at Roanoke
Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed
Championship
Thursday, March 11
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.