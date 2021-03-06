BASKETBALL

ODAC TOURNAMENT

College Women's First Round

Thursday

Game1: Ferrum 65, Randolph 48

Game 2: Emory & Henry 68, Eastern Mennonite 50

Quarterfinals

Today

Game 3: Ferrum at Bridgewater, canceled; Ferrum advances

Game 4: No. 5 Shenandoah at No. 4 Roanoke, 5 p.m.

Game 5: Emory & Henry at No. 2 Lynchburg, 4:30 p.m.

Game 6: No. 6 Virginia Wesleyan at No. 3 Washington & Lee, TBA

Semifinals

Tuesday

Game 7: Ferrum vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed

Championship

Thursday, March 11

Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner at higher seed

College Men

Quarterfinals

Friday

Game 1: Roanoke 98, Emory & Henry 73

Today

Game 2: No. 5 Randolph-Macon at No. 4 Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Shenandoah at No. 2 Ferrum, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 EMU at No. 3 Lynchburg, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday

Game 5: Game 2 winner at Roanoke

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Championship

Thursday, March 11

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed

