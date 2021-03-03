BASKETBALL

ODAC TOURNAMENT

College Women's First Round

Thursday

Game1: No. 9 seed Ferrum at No. 8 Randolph, TBD

Game 2: No. 10 EMU at No. 7 Emory & Henry, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday

Game 3: Game 1 winner at Bridgewater, 2 p.m.

Game 4: No. 5 Shenandoah at No. 4 Roanoke, TBD

Game 5: Game 2 winner at No. 2 Lynchburg, TBD

Game 6: No. 6 Virginia Wesleyan at No. 3 Washington & Lee, TBD

Semifinals

March 9

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed

Championship

March 11

Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner at higher seed

College Men

Quarterfinals

Friday

Game 1: No. 8 Emory & Henry at No. 1 Roanoke, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 2: No. 5 Randolph-Macon at No. 4 Bridgewater, 5 p.m.

Game 3: No. 7 Shenandoah at No. 2 Ferrum, 4 p.m.

Game 4: No. 6 EMU at No. 3 Lynchburg, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

March 9

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner at higher seed

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at higher seed

Championship

March 11

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed

