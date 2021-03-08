BASKETBALL
ODAC TOURNAMENT
College Women's First Round
Thursday
Game1: Ferrum 65, Randolph 48
Game 2: Emory & Henry 68, Eastern Mennonite 50
Quarterfinals
Friday
Roanoke 74, Shenandoah 58
Saturday
Ferrum at Bridgewater, canceled; Ferrum advanced
Lynchburg 71, Emory & Henry 64
Washington & Lee 109, Virginia Wesleyan 67
Semifinals
Tuesday
Washington & Lee at Lynchburg, TBA
Ferrum at Roanoke, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, March 11
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner at higher seed
College Men
Quarterfinals
Friday
Game 1: Roanoke 98, Emory & Henry 73
Today
Game 2: Randolph-Macon 80, Bridgewater 49
Game 3: Ferrum 73, Shenandoah 60
Game 4: Lynchburg 79, Eastern Mennonite 70
Semifinals
Tuesday
Game 5: Randolph-Macon at Roanoke, 5 p.m.
Game 6: Ferrum at Lynchburg, 7:30 p.m.
Championship
Thursday, March 11
Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at higher seed
