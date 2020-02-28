College
Men’s
ODAC Tournament
First Round
Tuesday
At High Seed
No. 8 Hampden-Sydney, 72, No. 9 Bridgewater 59
No. 7 Ferrum, 87, No. 10 Emory & Henry 84
Quarterfinals
Friday
At Salem Civic Center
No. 1 Randolph-Macon 80, No. 8 Hampden-Sydney 61
No. 5 Roanoke 73, No. 4 Guilford 66
No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan 71, Ferrum 62
No. 6 Lynchburg 84, No. 3 Washington and Lee 83
Semifinals
Today
At Salem Civic Center
Randolph-Macon vs. Roanoke, 6 p.m.
Virginia Wesleyan winner vs. Lynchburg, 8 p.m.
Championship
Sunday
At Salem Civic Center
Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.
Women’s
ODAC Tournament
First Round
Monday
At High Seed
No. 8 Lynchburg, 84, No. 9 Hollins 32
No. 7 Guilford, 62, No. 10 Virginia Wesleyan 37
Quarterfinals
Thursday
At Salem Civic Center
Emory & Henry 61, Lynchburg 57
Randolph-Macon 75, Shenandoah 48
Guilford 84, Washington and Lee 77
Roanoke 85, Bridgewater 58
Semifinals
Today
At Salem Civic Center
Emory & Henry winner vs. Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.
Guilford vs. Roanoke, 3 p.m.
Championship
Sunday at Salem Civic Center
Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.