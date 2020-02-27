College

Men’s

ODAC Tournament

First Round

Tuesday

At High Seed

No. 8 Hampden-Sydney, 72, No. 9 Bridgewater 59

No. 7 Ferrum, 87, No. 10 Emory & Henry 84

Quarterfinals

Today

At Salem Civic Center

Hampden-Sydney vs. No. 1 Randolph-Macon, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Roanoke vs. No. 4 Guilford, 3 p.m.

Ferrum vs. No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Lynchburg vs. No. 3 Washington and Lee, 8 p.m.

Semifinals

Saturday

At Salem Civic Center

Hampden-Sydney-Randolph-Macon winner vs. Roanoke-Guilford winner, 6 p.m.

Ferrum-Virginia Wesleyan winner vs. Lynchburg-Washington and Lee winner, 8 p.m.

Championship

Sunday

At Salem Civic Center

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

Women’s

ODAC Tournament

First Round

Monday

At High Seed

No. 8 Lynchburg, 84, No. 9 Hollins 32

No. 7 Guilford, 62, No. 10 Virginia Wesleyan 37

Quarterfinals

Thursday

At Salem Civic Center

Emory & Henry 61, Lynchburg 57

Randolph-Macon 75, Shenandoah 48

Guilford 84, Washington and Lee 77

Roanoke 85, Bridgewater 58

Semifinals

Saturday

At Salem Civic Center

Lynchburg-Emory & Henry winner vs. Shenandoah-Randolph-Macon winner, 1 p.m.

Guilford-Washington & Lee winner vs. Roanoke-Bridgewater, winner, 3 p.m.

Championship

Sunday at Salem Civic Center

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

