A Rockingham County sheriff's deputy, who was working part-time for the Broadway Police Department, is in serious but stable condition after being shot four times during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the deputy, whose name hasn't been released, stopped a 2001 BMW near the intersection of Daphna and Brethren roads at about 1:30 a.m.
As the deputy approached, Hutcheson said, the driver immediately opened fire with a handgun and then fled the scene.
A nearby Timberville police officer started to pursue the car.
At one point, Hutcheson said, the car slowed down and let a passenger out before continuing the attempt to outrun police on Lacey Spring Road.
Another deputy joined the chase, which turned onto southbound North Valley Pike.
In the 8000 block, Hutcheson said, the driver shot himself and vehicle crashed into a grassy area.
Rescue personnel responded to both scenes.
The deputy and suspect, whose name has not been released, were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center and flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center.
The suspect died.
The Virginia State Police is leading the investigation.
