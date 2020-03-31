Officers from several jurisdictions shot and killed an armed man early Tuesday morning following a low-speed chase that stretched from Harrisonburg to Clover Hill, according to a Virginia State Police press release.
The investigation began at about 10:30 p.m. Monday when the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center about a driver brandishing a weapon on North Valley Pike. The caller also reported that the driver might have fired a shot.
As a result, dispatchers issued a "be on the look out" for the vehicle.
At about 11 p.m., a Harrisonburg police officer spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle didn't stop and the officer pursued.
During the chase, the suspect rammed a state police vehicle and a suspect discarded a firearm.
Police recovered a firearm along Rawley Pike and Cooks Creek Road.
The chase ended at about 11:18 p.m. when the suspect pulled into a yard in the 7700 block of Rawley Pike and got stuck.
For about an hour, police tried to negotiate with the suspect to surrender. Police say he refused and then pulled out a rifle an he aimed at police.
Officers with the state police, Harrisonburg Police Department and Rockingham County Sheriff's Office opened fire and killed the man.
His body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
Police detained a female passenger. She was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.