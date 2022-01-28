A discussion on how to improve the section of U.S. 33 between the city of Harrisonburg and the town of Elkton will take place next week.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Spotswood High School for a transportation planning study.
The study aims to find solutions to improve mobility and safety along the corridor into 2040. It is conducted through VDOT’s Arterial Preservation Program, which “seeks to identify ways to ensure safety and preserve the capacity of the Commonwealth’s arterial highway network without wide-scale roadway widening,” according to a press release.
According to VDOT data, the 13-mile stretch of U.S. 33 between Harrisonburg and Elkton carries up to 26,000 vehicles a day, and had more than 550 crashes between 2015 and 2019.
“Study recommendations include selective turn restrictions to reduce conflicts at median crossovers, intersection modifications to improve traffic flow and safety, and corridor-level treatments such as shoulder widening and updates to roadway signs and markings,” according to a release from VDOT.
Previously, VDOT launched two online surveys last year to gather public input on proposed solutions to the corridor.
“We’re using a different format to share recommendations from the study ... and to share dialogue on those recommendations,” said Brad Reed, assistant Staunton district planner for VDOT.
The most recent survey, which was available to the public from Sept. 27 to Oct. 22, focused on nine intersections — Stone Spring Road, the entrance to Rockingham Park at the Crossroads, Cross Keys Road and Indian Trail Road, Penn Laird Drive, McGaheysville Road, Island Ford Road, Resort Drive, Old Spotswood Trail and the entrance to Spotswood High School. There were 916 completed surveys, according to VDOT data.
Survey respondents were asked to rate study recommendations provided by the VDOT team, and also were asked to select the projects they believe to be the highest priority.
According to the survey, 17% of respondents selected the Stone Spring Road intersection as one of their four highest priorities for improvement.
VDOT data said 73% of survey respondents for the location cited a congestion issue, and VDOT recommended construction of a second northbound right-turn lane on Stone Spring Road, and removal of the eastbound U-turn lane.
Trafficwise, VDOT said its solution would reduce the delay “by an average of 48 seconds per vehicle during forecast conditions for the 2040 PM peak hour.”
With the proposed recommendation, a crash reduction of 3% would be expected at the intersection, according to VDOT. VDOT estimated the cost of the proposed solution to be between $2 million and $3 million.
Fourteen percent of respondents identified the Cross Keys Road and Indian Trail Road intersection as one of their four highest priorities for improvement. Respondents also gave this intersection a 2.57 rating out of 5, mostly disagreeing with VDOT’s recommendation to divert left turn and through movements on Cross Keys and Indian Trail roads to make a right turn, then a U-turn at a traffic signal.
Most comments disagreed with the proposed U-turn.
“Eliminating this left turn would create an excessive clog at the new Uturn planned, and would add significant delay to our commutes,” one comment on the survey said, according to the results summary.
VDOT’s proposed solution “reduces the overall average intersection delay by 117 seconds per vehicle during forecast conditions for the 2040 PM peak hour,” according to the department’s summary.
VDOT expects a 35% crash reduction rate at the intersection with its proposed recommendation, according to data. An estimated cost, according to VDOT, was between $3.8 million and $5.2 million.
According to the survey, the estimated completion costs for the recommended improvements range from $20.7 million to $27.7 million.
Reed said the study team has also conducted focus group sessions with key stakeholders, including local elected leaders, first responders and school officials.
The first survey for the project was launched from Feb. 15 to March 15, when respondents were asked to rank issues of traffic backup and congestion, roadway features, access management, pedestrian and bicycle safety, vehicular safety and access to public transit. Traffic and vehicular safety were the top-ranked priorities.
In the first survey, roughly 60% of respondents said they lived along U.S. 33, and more than half of all respondents said they traveled the corridor daily for reasons such as work or shopping.
Along with the public meeting, comments can also be made by emailing Reed at brad.reed@vdot.virginia.gov, sending a letter addressed to Reed, 811 Commerce Road, Staunton, VA 22401, or by calling 540-332-2266.
Following the meeting, the next step in the project is to finalize the study report in March, Reed said.
