Once a week dedicated to drinking, feasting and merriment, Oktoberfest has flown by without its typical fanfare.
Oktoberfest ends Sunday, and the Valley has a few local dives still honoring the date with flavorful deals and pints to fill.
Brother Craft Brewing always goes big for the occasion with an outdoor festival, and this year is no exception with the addition of new safety measures in place. From noon until 10 p.m., the brewery will offer traditional German styles, including 2020’s Fest Beer Märzen, alongside food, music and competitions such as a stein-hoisting competition and bier barrel roll.
The Cracked Pillar began celebrations on Tuesday that will go until Saturday with food and beer specials.
Billy Jack’s Wing & Draft Shack is slinging brats and steins this week for Oktoberfest, but the annual party with polka and dress up is canceled.
Three Notch’d Valley Collab House is still stewing on what fun will be had during its small Oktoberfest celebration, but updates will be posted online in advance of the weekend.
Pale Fire Brewing is not offering any special Oktoberfest beers or jamboree, but it is participating in Virginia Craft Brewers Fest on Oct. 27. The event runs the last three weeks of October and registration is $10 per day.
