A local organization specializing in after-school programming for middle and high school students is expanding to a new location on the road down to Waynesboro.
On the Road Collaborative announced Monday it is expanding into Waynesboro Public Schools and will operate its middle school program at Kate Collins Middle School.
On the Road’s programming at Kate Collins Middle School will start this fall, President Brent Holsinger said.
Currently, On the Road works with about 300 middle and high school students in the Harrisonburg City Public Schools division.
Holsinger said the organization had “really productive meetings” with Waynesboro’s school division, which was looking for after-school programming for Kate Collins Middle School.
In October, On the Road announced it was looking to expand its middle school program in another community within the Shenandoah Valley.
“[Waynesboro] was a really good fit,” Holsinger said.
Holsinger said the middle school programming is four days a week, for about two and a half hours after the school day. Programs include academic support, such as completing homework, tutoring and other assistance on schoolwork; and career enrichment courses, exposing students to different vocations.
“They really have those opportunities to apply what they’ve learned in a meaningful way,” Holsinger said.
The goal at Kate Collins Middle School, Holsinger said, is to get about 80 students to participate. About 700 students attend the school, he said.
On the Road “removes all traditional barriers that keep kids from participating,” Holsinger said, noting participation in the program is free and bus transportation is provided to take students home.
Holsinger also said the organization has grown “one step at a time” from its inception in 2015 at Harrisonburg’s Skyline Middle School.
“Ever since then, we’ve just been able to expand it,” he said.
In the upcoming months, On the Road will begin getting its word out to the Waynesboro community, Holsinger said. Those interested in supporting and getting involved with the organization can visit On the Road’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.