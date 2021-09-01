WASHINGTON - Lane Thomas, the new center fielder for the Nationals, pulled into second base with an RBI double in the second inning against the Phillies while Victor Robles was on his way to the minor leagues at Triple-A Rochester.
Pitcher Mason Thompson, with limited Major League experience, came out of the bullpen for the Nationals while former closer Brad Hand was let go by Toronto.
And catcher Keibert Ruiz, in his second game with Washington, warmed up starting pitcher Patrick Corbin while veteran backstop Yan Gomes was several hundred miles away in Detroit as a new member of the Oakland A's.
Exactly a month after clearing house in an organizational pivot, the new faces of the Nationals were on display here on Tuesday night as the 2019 World Series champions head into the final weeks of the season with little to play for but pride - and the future.
About a month ago, Thomas, Thompson and Ruiz were not even part of the Washington organization. Thomas should see more time in center with Robles in the minors. Now, Thomas will be leading off for the Nationals.
"It is a crazy turn of events," said Thomas, who was traded by the Cardinals to the Nationals in late July. "Obviously, I am going to get to play a lot more. I appreciate the opportunity."
With playoff hopes slipping like rain-soaked sidewalks, the Nationals decided to trade most of their veterans in late July in order to replenish a farm system that has sunk to the bottom of industry rankings. Many fans of the Nationals, who in the past traded their young prospects for veterans at the deadline, felt gutting the minor league system to help win a world title in 2019 was well worth it.
So with the aging, slow Nationals falling out of contention in the National League East, general manager Mike Rizzo and his staff dealt away Hand to Toronto (who let him go Tuesday), pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner to the Dodgers, catches Gomes and infielder Josh Harrison to Oakland, starting pitcher Jon Lester to St. Louis, Lynchburg native and former ODU pitcher Daniel Hudson to San Diego and slugger Kyle Schwarber to Boston.
Ruiz played in his first game on Monday with the Nationals, and was back of the plate Tuesday to catch lefty Patrick Corbin.
"You could see the talent there," Corbin said of Ruiz. "I thought he did a great job back there; I am looking forward to throwing to him more and more. I am excited for his future."
Corbin, who has not been his self since the 2019 World Series, took another loss Tuesday as the Nationals fell 12-6 and are 55-76.
The Nationals' game at home with Philadelphia on Wednesday was postponed until Thursday at 1:05 p.m. due to heavy rains expected for the capital region.
For the players that remain, there are plenty of questions.
Will former University of Virginia standout and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman return for another season in 2022? He turns 37 later this month; he has 12 homers in just 217 at-bats this season.
Can right-hander Stephen Strasburg, the World Series MVP in 2019, return to his better self after injuries have limited him to 26.2 innings the past two seasons?
What is wrong with lefty starter Corbin, who was hit hard again here Tuesday night and has an ERA of 6.26? He has lost 14 games and has given up a team-record 33 homers, the most of any pitcher in the league.
"I didn't have too much command in the fifth inning," Corbin said after Tuesday's loss. "It's definitely frustrating. I feel like my stuff is still there."
"For the first three innings, he was lights out," manager Dave Martinez said. "We have to get him deeper into games. He has to keep attacking the strike zone."
And what about Robles, 24, a key player for the title team who has regressed on both sides of the ball the past two seasons? He was hitting .203 with an OPS of .603 when he was sent to the minors Tuesday.
"I mean this with all of my heart, we want Victor to be successful up here," Martinez said. "He is still young. He has a bright future here with us. I don't want him to think about anything but go out there and play [in Rochester]. Relax for a while and go down to Rochester and play every day."
"Just go out and play baseball. I know this is not the last we will see of Victor. I just want him to take a load of his mind and not put so much pressure on himself. So go down there and get things right, get his swing right. Hopefully, it won't take too long to get back up here. This one hurt me a lot - I love Victor to death. We are going to be good when he comes back and is playing well," Martinez added.
How long will Robles be in the minors?
"If it takes a month, two weeks, whatever, so be it," Martinez said. "Hopefully it won't take long. We want him to be back as soon as possible."
Washington has time to figure things out over the next month - and winter.
The Nationals' game at home with Philadelphia on Wednesday was postponed until Thursday at 1 p.m. due to heavy rains expected for the capital region.
Washington will begin a series at home Friday against the struggling New York Mets, who have problems on and off the field with their fans.
In games through Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves were first in the division at 70-61; the Phillies were second 2.5 games back; the Mets were third and 5.5 games back of Atlanta; the Nationals were fourth and 15.5 games behind the Braves; and the Marlins were last, 16 games back.
Baseball Notes: Harrisonburg native Tyler Zombro (Staunton High, George Mason) told ESPN last month that seeing his family was vital for his recovery after the right-hander in the Tampa Bay system was hit in the head by a line drive in June while pitching for Durham against Triple-A Norfolk. "The first moments of clarity for me were seeing my mom, my dad and my wife," Zombro told ESPN.com. ... Former ODU and Valley Baseball League pitcher Ryan Yarbrough improved to 8-4 this season as Tampa Bay beat Boston on Tuesday and improved to 84-48 - its best mark ever in terms of winning percentage. ... The Orioles broke a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win Tuesday at Toronto. ... Former Winchester player Aaron Palensky, a Valley Baseball League alum, scored three runs for Double-A Somerset of the Yankees' system as an outfielder in a 13-10 win Tuesday at Bowie, a farm team of the Orioles. He hit ninth in the order. ... Former manager Ron Johnson, who died due to COVID in January, was to go into the Tidewater Baseball Shrine on Wednesday. He managed the Norfolk Tides in the Baltimore system. He played for Kansas City and Montreal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.