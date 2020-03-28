Wherever James Madison University graduate student Emilee Jones goes, her Bible goes with her.
It’s not an ordinary Bible. It’s wilted and has a few burn marks.
But considering it was dug out from underneath a nightstand in a fire-ravaged third-floor apartment bedroom, it’s in pretty good shape.
The Bible survived a massive five-alarm fire at The Hills Southview one year ago today. Days later, crews clearing the building found the Bible and returned it to Jones.
“It really meant a lot to me,” said the 23-year-old, who is studying college student personnel administration. “It was powerful.”
For Jones, March 28, 2019 started out like any normal day. She drove to campus and was grabbing a bite for lunch before heading to her assistantship.
Shortly after noon, she received a call from a friend telling her that her apartment building at 1083 Lois Lane was on fire.
While trying to call her roommates, she rushed across campus to get her car to head home. She reached one of her roommates and found the other when she arrived at her apartment complex.
“I was super relieved,” Jones said. “I honestly didn’t even think about my stuff.”
The fire, started by a discarded cigarette, displaced 43 people, mostly JMU students.
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Ian Bennett recalled being in a meeting in Stuarts Draft when the call came over the radio.
With a building housing dozens of residents, he knew lives could be lost without a quick response.
“The first thing we’re concerned about is life safety,” Bennett said. “We were concerned about getting people out of there.”
Bennett said by the time the fire engine arrived, the apartment managers and police officers were knocking on doors to get people out.
Using ladders to go through windows, firefighters began to search for people in the apartments closest to the fire. No residents were in those apartments, but firefighters rescued several pets.
“Our firefighters are well trained,” Bennett said. “They did a good job.”
He said the firefighters' stellar work continued days after the blaze was knocked down.
In February, the Harrisonburg Fire Department was featured on ABC’s “Hearts of Heroes,” a television show that highlights those who risk their lives to rescue others.
The show focused on the firefighters' efforts to rescue a dog named Rebel two days after the fire. It was assumed that Rebel escaped and ran away or died in the blaze. It’s owner, searching around the complex, heard the dog barking from the building and called for help.
HFD came to the rescue, freeing the pup from a third-floor apartment.
Bennett said going up to the third floor to rescue the dog was risky. There were holes in the floor and most of the structure was water-logged, making it very unstable. But nothing was stopping the firefighters, he said.
“I’m very proud,” he said. “I’m proud of them everyday. To see them go above and beyond is not surprising. They do it every day.”
The firefighters weren’t the only ones to go above and beyond.
While the building was still in flames, the community and JMU administration were already chipping in to help.
A GoFundMe account set up by a fellow student raised thousands of dollars even before firefighters knocked out the last hot spot.
In all, more than $80,000 was raised for those displaced.
“I can’t even begin to describe how cool it was to see people jump into action,” Jones said. “I’m still super thankful for all the support the JMU and the Harrisonburg community gave me.”
As the building continued to burn, Jim McConnell, associate vice president for student affairs, received a phone call informing him of the fire.
He began making a mental checklist of everyone and anything that could help out the displaced Dukes.
“I just kicked into problem-solving mode,” said McConnell, adding that it was probably the largest single fire JMU had to respond to. “I can’t imagine how horrible it was to be a college student and lose everything you own. It was a moment of real empathy.”
McConnell, along with Tim Miller, vice president of student affairs, began to form a team — ranging from those that oversee residence halls to grief counselors — to help.
While all but two were JMU students, Miller said the university decided it was going to provide support for everyone that lived there, student or not
The money raised from the GoFundMe account was later handed over to JMU administration to funnel out to the fire victims.
In addition, 428 donors contributed $22,965 to the Student Financial Emergencies Fund, which was used to buy 14 students new computers.
McConnell said numerous campus groups, including the Muslim Student Association, donated cash and food.
“The thing that was so gratifying was seeing the overwhelming support from the Harrisonburg community,” he said.
As students and university leaders reflected on the challenge last year’s fire posed for many, they’re staring another challenge in the face: the coronavirus.
As a result of the state and federal government’s plea for social distancing, classes for the JMU’s roughly 20,000 students have shifted online, students have been asked not to return to campus and May’s commencement ceremony — at best — has been postponed.
Just like last year’s fire, McConnell said, the Dukes and Harrisonburg will pull through.
“That same resiliency and sense of community will emerge,” an emotional McConnell said. “I have a whole lot of faith based on what I saw last year. It gives me a lot of confidence that we can get through this.”
