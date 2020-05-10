If the Major League Baseball draft had been five rounds last year, pitcher Shelton Perkins of James Madison would not have been chosen - he went in the 16th round to the Baltimore Orioles.
If the draft had been five rounds in 2006, Turner Ashby product Brian Bocock would not have been selected. He was chosen in the ninth round as an infielder out of Stetson in Florida by the San Francisco Giants.
But in this unusual year, the MLB draft will indeed be just five rounds, held on June 10-11. "My heart goes out to them," Perkins said Saturday of former JMU teammates who are eligible to be taken next month.
"It is definitely tough," ex-JMU pitcher Nick Robertson, drafted in the seventh round last year by the Los Angeles Dodgers, said from Franklin County. "Everyone would like to be drafted in the first five rounds. At the end of the day, there are a lot of people that could be taken ahead of you."
"You can't predict anything like this (pandemic). You have to roll with the punches," said pitcher Dan Goggin, taken in the 17th round by the New York Mets out of JMU last June.
Last year the draft was 40 rounds but with amateur baseball halted the middle of March due to COVID-19 concerns, MLB decided to shorten the draft - largely due to saving teams about $30 million, according to the Associated Press. That means just 160 players will be chosen in the MLB draft, which began in 1965.
"That would have been tough for me," said Perkins, who had an ERA of 2.04 in his first pro season in 2019.
This year it is going to be tough for players and scouts alike.
Two pitching prospects for the current Dukes are Nick Stewart and Justin Showalter, a product of TA. Their chances of being selected probably took a big hit when MLB plans were reported over the weekend by several sources.
"At the end of the day, if they are supposed to play pro baseball they will," Goggin said.
"Age and eligibility does play a factor in kids’ decisions,” JMU Coach Marlin Ikenberry told the News-Record earlier this spring, “and obviously signing bonus is a factor, too. We’ve talked to Justin and Nick, and the way I always leave it with ‘em is, ‘It’s got to be the perfect scenario, the perfect opportunity for you,’ for each of them to sign. So I advise them that if they get what they need to get and it’s the right opportunity, I wish them the best and I’ll always be there for them. Then if it’s not, we want them to come back and pitch at JMU.”
JMU infielder Nick Zona is a rare sophomore who is eligible for the draft due to his age; his father, Jeff, is a scout for the world champion Washington Nationals. "I would be interested in him even if he wasn't my son," the elder Zona told the News-Record last month.
Orioles scout Donovan O'Dowd, who covers Northern Virginia, told the News-Record last month Baltimore was preparing for the draft just like any other year.
"We are just working as a group and putting our heads together," he said. "We are mostly communicating with each other right now to piece together from what we saw in the summer and fall. We are working as a group right now."
Another JMU player selected last year was pitcher Kevin Kelly, a Springfield native taken in the 19th round by the Cleveland Indians.
Goggin, like Perkins, made his debut in the New York-Penn League (with Brooklyn) and had an ERA of 2.81 in 15 appearances. In 16 outings over two stops, Robertson posted an ERA of 1.65 in his first pro season. Kelly had a 2.08 ERA in the minors in 2019.
As the pandemic shuts down pro baseball, Robertson and Perkins have been working out in their home areas. Both of them take part in Zoom meetings with other minor leaguers and staff members in their respective organizations.
Those meetings with the Dodgers include sessions with mental health and strength and conditioning coaches, according to Robertson.
The Franklin County product still feels optimistic there will be a minor league stadium. "I do; it depends on the initial start of the second spring training for the majors," he said.
Meanwhile, he keeps in contact nearly every day with JMU's Stewart - who may get his pro shot later this year.
Googin is not as confident of a minor-league season. Does he think there will be a season? "I wish I could say I did," he said from his home near Philadelphia after playing golf Saturday. ESPN reported over the weekend that MLB will send a proposal to its players by as early as Tuesday on how to start the season.
Among top local players drafted over the years: Alan Knicely (TA), taken in the third round in 1974 by the Houston Astros; Staunton native Larry Sheets (EMU), chosen in the third round by the Baltimore Orioles in 1978; pitcher Daryl Irvine (Spotswood), selected in the first round by the Boston Red Sox out of Ferrum College in 1985; and pitcher Brenan Hanifee (TA), a fourth-round pick of Baltimore in 2016.
Hanifee and Perkins were both in spring training in Sarasota, Florida when MLB shut down spring training operations in March.
