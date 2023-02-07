In today’s society we have become very lost. Whether you are in the grocery store, at the gym, pumping gas, or even at home you will notice the plague. As you look around you will notice everyone has their heads down and nose in their phone. Boredom is non-existent. Anxiety and depression has worsened. We have all contracted the internet plague, and it is suffocating everything we do. We have all lost the drive to want to try new things.
Our attention span has severely decreased. Before the internet, we would bring a book in case we got bored or talk to a stranger to pass the time. Hobbies were a necessity to keep us busy. Whether it was painting, reading, knitting, baking, or enjoying the outdoors. Now it is, let me scroll up every 30 seconds to the next video until my eyes burn or my finger cramps because that is what is normal.
I challenge everyone to try and cure the plague. Try to be more present with the world around you. Try new hobbies and hands-on activities, try not touching your phone for a day and pick up that dusty book. Pick up those now rusty paint brushes. If we all don't realize how lost we are we will simply become forgotten.
Nessah Branner
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.