Good timing Mr. Peters, writing an anti-gun control forum on the day when mourning the death of two Bridgewater College officers is on the front page. We have a violence problem in the U.S. and some of the remedy is reasonable gun control. Throwing out an anecdote to justify your position does not constitute data, which now indicates that allowing everyone to carry around weaponry would compound the violence rather than abate it. Here are some good steps forward:
“Red Flag” laws (extreme risk protection orders or ERPOs). Existing research indicates that the ones we have are working. The 2022 bipartisan gun control bill has allocated millions for law enforcement training.
AR-15 style assault rifles should be banned. There is no justification for general population ownership.
Make the legal age 21 for purchase of any guns. Better at 25, the age at which most brain development matures.
Additional research by agencies such as the CDC. We need data on motivation, causation and signals by shooters to create methods to address these items. This sort of approach has been stonewalled by the gun lobby, which is responsible for the Dickey Amendment.
Speaking of the gun lobby, gun manufacturers should be stripped of legal immunity.
Millions of American gun owners use their firearms responsibly. It is clear however, that a large majority of the population favors actions such as these to begin to make schools and public spaces safer. Clear too is that violent events are common enough to provide ample data.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
