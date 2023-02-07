Access to health care services should not depend on where you live. When I retired, I knew I wanted to continue to live in my rural Virginia home, but I was apprehensive about being able keep my preferred doctors and specialists.
I feel fortunate I chose a Medicare Advantage plan that has expanded its virtual services, including telehealth options. Not only can I keep my preferred medical professionals with zero cost per month, but I can also access healthcare providers via phone and internet when it isn’t convenient to travel a long distance to see my doctor.
I just read the program has hit a new high of 30 million participants, with almost 500,000 right here in Virginia.
Medicare Advantage is easy, I never worry about unnecessary billing complications or not receiving the care I need. I hope Virginia lawmakers continue to support this program so everyone can continue to remain at ease during retirement.
Mary Dunn
Monterey
