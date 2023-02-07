As the “great, great, great, great” nephew of Meriwether Lewis, I want to thank the DN-R for reporting “Sculpted Story" in its weekend edition (Feb. 3, 2023) which described a recent historic discovery of the earliest statue representation of York, the first known African American to have crossed the continent, climbed the Rockies and viewed the Pacific Ocean along with the now famous Lewis and Clark and Sacajawea exploration of the Louisiana Purchase in the early 1800s. This earliest relief of York was found around the base of the “First View of the Pacific” statue now being stored at the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center in Charlottesville after being removed from a major city intersection.
This discovery is an important contribution to this February’s Black History Month in our area and can be viewed and celebrated at the Exploratory Center in Charlottesville website lewisandclarkvirginia.org or at the Center on 1490 Darden Towe Park in Charlottesville. Request for viewing the York relief can be made at lcecvirginia@gmail.com or by calling (434) 979-2425.
The Rev. Meriwether Anderson Sale Sr.
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.