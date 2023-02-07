Open Forum: Jenny Burden
“The arts matter because they help us see the world from different perspectives. They give us empathy and help us understand people, places, periods of history, and issues with which we may otherwise be unfamiliar. They comfort us in grief and energize us in celebration.” – Jennie Terman
Because the arts matter, Arts Council of the Valley was created almost 23 years ago to operate Court Square Theater, which opened in 1998 as a catalyst for downtown revitalization, and to create innovative partnerships among area businesses, civic organizations, schools, and artists. Today--especially as we continue recovering from a pandemic--ACV still embraces that interweaving of a vital arts community with a thriving local economy.
The Arts Council gratefully receives funding from the City of Harrisonburg, Rockingham County, and the Virginia Commission for the Arts, along with generous donations from many private businesses and individuals. What is not widely known is that those financial resources are reinvested in the community through ACV programs.
Here are a few examples:
● Since 2001, ACV has awarded $445,606 in Advancing the Arts grants to artists and art educators for projects serving some 350,000 people. Grants awarded in 2022-- totaling $24,374--will serve an estimated 21,673 area residents. Plus, a new Public Art Forward grant--funded by an anonymous donor--allocates $15,000 to create one new public artwork in downtown Harrisonburg each year for three years.
● Court Square Theater draws more than 15,000 patrons each year to its films and live music, comedy, and theatrical performances. Programming is designed to reach many different audiences. Some shows have mass appeal; others attract more narrowly focused segments of the community. Some are created with an educational component; others are just for the fun of it. To increase access to performing arts experiences, the theater offers some events on a free or donation basis, and partners with The Valley Playhouse, X2 Comedy, the Harrisonburg International Festival, and other groups to expand cultural awareness.
● First Fridays of the Valley has 32 venues this year, with a recent expansion into Elkton making it easier for County residents to access art exhibitions and musical performances on the First Friday of each month.
● Last year, Smith House Galleries hosted 14 exhibitions of works by 164 artists, including a Youth Art Month show by 105 Rockingham County Public School students. More than 3,330 people visited in-person during 2022 - from Harrisonburg and Rockingham, other areas of Virginia, 32 other states, and six countries--with 28,301 people reached online. ACV processed $19,450 in artwork sales-- another win for the local economy.
In addition, ACV provides support for public art initiatives, most recently partnering with the City of Harrisonburg on the North End Gateway Public Art Project.
The arts matter because they are good for business. When area residents and visitors come to see new artwork or listen to live music at a venue, they often stick around to enjoy a meal or do a bit of shopping. A 2017 joint study by the National Endowment for the Arts and US Bureau of Economic Analysis determined that the arts added $17.9 billion of value to Virginia’s economy, provided a 3.5% value-add as a share of the state’s economy, and employed 123,395 Virginians (compensating them with a combined $8.3 billion). In 2020, even during COVID-19, the arts and cultural sector added the third most value to the economy, behind only construction and retail--ahead of transportation, utilities, education services, and agriculture, according to the same source. Those are no small numbers.
Why so many programs for such a small organization? Because the arts matter. And the people behind the arts matter. All the people.
Committed to expanding access to the arts, ACV is guided by a Diversity Statement, unanimously adopted by its Board of Directors in October 2021:
"Arts Council of the Valley promotes cultural equity and fosters an inclusive environment by building diversity in leadership, staff, artists, and the community. We actively welcome, recognize, and include people of all backgrounds and identities relating to race, socioeconomic class, color, national origin, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, neurological or physical ability, veteran status, educational level, and other diverse perspectives."
We are a community. All of us. And the arts matter because they help make us so.
Jenny Burden is the executive director of Arts Council of the Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.