After years exploring the rhythms and grooves of rock and jam bands, 20-something-year-old Trent Wagler began falling in love with mountain music, as taught to him by his grandfather. As Wagler began developing a following with his friends in the Shenandoah Valley and they prepared to introduce the world to their sound as The Steel Wheels, one melody from those early acoustic days continued strumming through his mind.
“Red Wing,” an instrumental folk song, was a tune Wagler’s grandfather played for him often, and while the band began collecting tracks for their debut record, Wagler simply could not get the melody out of his head.
“This tune kept coming back, and I decided to write lyrics and use this folk tune my grandpa played, and write and re-create a new song,” Wagler said. “That became a symbol of the band and a symbol of the festival — taking traditions from the past and trying to pay our respect to those traditions, taking a good look at those traditions and adding our own flavor to it.”
Since recording “Red Wing,” the song has taken on its own life as the band’s annual summer celebration of mountain music, Red Wing Roots Music Festival. Ten years later, The Steel Wheels are celebrating its anniversary with a remastered, red-marbled 12-inch vinyl.
Since then, the band has begun experimenting with different styles and added percussionist Kevin Garcia to the now quintet, but Wagler said he remains proud of the “true to the moment,” honest sound of “Red Wing.”
“Our band has definitely changed over the 10 years,” Wagler said. “In that era for us, an album was just capturing what we sounded like, in some ways literally what we sounded like on the back deck. … We didn't do a lot of editing. We did a lot of first takes. It was pretty raw.”
Garcia’s keyboard and drums are not featured on the remastered vinyl because at that time he was a member of Canadian folk fusion band The Duhks and was not formally signed on as an official member until early 2018.
Garcia said the anniversary album, to him, is about the festival and music family he has developed over the years.
“I think of it as commemorating all of what the band has achieved in those 10 years, not just the album, but the festival and all the amazing fans they've met along the way and now I know and love. It's really kind of a gigantic family. It's pretty amazing,” he said.
Valley native Margie Koogler has admired The Steel Wheels’ timeless sound since attending a bluegrass festival in Luray with her husband in 2011. Shortly after, she purchased “Red Wing” on CD and began annually attending the counterpart festival with a hoard of friends and family each summer.
Whether spending time with her grandchildren or lounging after dinner, Koogler said The Steel Wheels is on regular rotation at her house, so she cannot wait to add the anniversary vinyl to her collection.
“You just put it on and feel like everything's OK. You just close your eyes and get lost in the music. All the songs on there are so good,” Koogler said. “I don’t know if I’m more excited about getting the red vinyl or to just listen to it. I’m sure it'll be great. They won’t let us down -- they couldn't possibly.”
Wagler said the band planned to release the anniversary album during the annual Red Wing Roots Music Festival, previously scheduled for July 10-12, but the pandemic caused the band to cancel this year’s festival and delay sharing the remastered album until now.
The Steel Wheels has worked alongside Harrisonburg-based vinyl record manufacturer Blue Sprocket Pressing for other albums, such as “Over The Trees.”
Operations manager Logan Stoltzfus said the remastered vinyl is a physical and audible representation of the band’s evolution, translating the band’s older style with an aesthetically reimagined twist.
“They did some redesigned artwork that included some of the elements of the original release with updated photos and things that paid tribute to the record,” he said. “It's a good looking record and a really nice sounding record and a great way of taking advantage of the anniversary release as far as taking the chance to go back and do that remastering and sort of remaster the artwork.”
As a double LP album, the first three sides include all the songs from the original “Red Wing” CD, but the fourth side is not designed for play. Instead of dropping the needle on Side D, fans are meant to enjoy the etching of red wing black birds decorating the vinyl grooves. For vinyl newbies, that means do not attempt to listen to the fourth side.
Jody Shike from Oberlin, Kansas, has followed the band for three years and said bluegrass and folk rarely strike her fancy as she’s more inclined to ‘70s music, but she cannot help but groove to The Steel Wheels.
“It just makes you feel like tapping your foot and clapping your hands; it's pretty amazing,” Shike said. “I could probably listen to it at any time, all the time. I'm just pretty excited I'm going to be getting one.”
During the pandemic, The Steel Wheels is working on a project called Distance Together, where the band will record a personalized video or audio musical greeting before playing a song of your choice — either an original song or a cover — or the band will compose an entirely new song based on a conversation with you.
Monthly subscribers to the band, known as the Steel Wheel Sustainers, can also access new artistic works online and receive discounts for the web store — acting as “the engine that keeps the Wheels turning.”
Only 500 pressings are being sold of the anniversary vinyl, so sales are limited and available for purchase online from Port Merchandise. Wagler said preordered albums have hit the road and will arrive to fans soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.